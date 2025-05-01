Queen Rania jets to New York in waist-defining sheer top and killer heels

Queen Rania never fails to amaze fans with her fashion choices, and Wednesday was no exception.

The Jordanian royal, 54, looked sublime as she made an appearance in New York, showing no signs of her long journey in a radiant waist-cinching co-ord and skyscraper heels.

Photos show King Abdullah II's wife meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at the board meeting of the UN Foundation. She teamed her deep blue wide-leg trousers with a matching belted longline top, covering the deep V-neck and the sleeveless design with a sheer chocolate brown cape covered with white embroidered flowers.

Mary Jane heels, a black shoulder bag and pearl drop earrings completed her outfit, while an Apple watch and a fitness ring kept track of her health on her travels.

As usual, Rania's beauty look was flawless, with the royal sporting glowing makeup that accentuated her features and her trademark long brunette bouncy curls.

Rania's fashion choices

Rania has rarely discussed her elegant yet very unique style, which has earned her international recognition – a deliberate move to maintain focus on her work.

She told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia: "I am very passionate about my work, and the clothes I wear don’t have any bearing on that. I am also very mindful that I have a duty to represent my country well. So, rather than follow the latest trends, I aim to dress in a way that reflects who I am.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock King Abdullah's wife favours more modest clothes

"I find that I’m most comfortable in modest wear – partly because of my position, but mostly because it feels right for me, as a woman," she said.

This can mean putting her own twist on a fashion trend, particularly if it is a little too daring for her liking. Case in point, she layered a crisp white shirt with long sleeves underneath a Wardrobe NYC cropped cream waistcoat and matching wide-leg trousers during another trip to the Big Apple in August 2024.

© WireImage The Jordanian royal prefers to keep the focus on her work, not her fashion

"Of course, one of the downsides of being a woman in the public eye is that there will always be comments about my outfits and appearance. Sometimes, there is a lot of exaggeration as well. I suppose it comes with the territory.

"But at the end of the day, I hope it is my work that defines me, not my wardrobe."