Queen Rania goes ultra-casual for hands-on grandmother moment captured on camera

Queen Rania was one of the first members of the Jordanian royal family to be pictured cuddling her son Crown Prince Hussein and daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa's newborn baby girl Princess Iman in 2024.

Her hands-on role as a grandmother has continued, judging by their latest family photos. Rania kept it casual for the intimate gathering, slipping on a black graphic T-shirt from Ganni with a yellow floral print for the occasion.

Hidden by her granddaughter, who she was bouncing on her knee, was the purple logo of the Scandinavian fashion brand.

The boxy fit of the retro tee, which costs £75, is perhaps one of Rania's most casual outfits to date since she is usually spotted in modern suits with sharp clean lines, and feminine pieces from designers such as Dior and Elie Saab.

The royal completed her look with her long brunette hair styled in bouncy curls and her nails in a metallic orange colour that coordinated with Iman's cute gingham top. Hussein sat at his mother's side on the floor, watching the sweet interaction play out.

The photo was shared to mark Mother's Day, which takes place on 21 March in Jordan.

Hussein's sweet tribute read: "To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother’s Day."

The second photo showed Rajwa in a white T-shirt lifting up her toddler, who grinned from ear to ear in a lilac top and matching tutu.

Rajwa and Hussein welcomed baby Iman in August 2024, before later revealing she was named after the Prince's sister.

Shortly after the birth of their first child, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan told our sister publication HELLO! ARABIA: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

Rania's family advice

Rania has developed a close relationship with her daughter-in-law, even offering some advice ahead of her wedding in 2023. During an appearance on The Today Show, the Jordanian Queen addressed online comments that come with being part of a high-profile family.

"Just before my son announced his engagement, I took Rajwa to the side and I told her, there’s no such thing as 100 per cent approval rating," she said.

"You’re always going to have people that are against you. And the advice that I want to give you is, please try not to read the comments, because you’re just going to have self-doubt, there’s always going to be negativity, and that negativity is not about you, it’s from the person, they’re unhappy in their own lives."