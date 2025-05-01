Princess Kate just brought back her 2010 engagement makeup - with one major change

The Princess of Wales looked as gorgeous as ever on Tuesday, as she and her husband, Prince William, spent their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland. Kate wowed us all in her casual yet smart look of a Boden linen shirt, a Holland Cooper blazer, and, of course, her skinny jeans.

But did you see her makeup? Kate sported glowing skin (as ever) and a peachy-pink lip colour, but we couldn't help but be entranced by the return of her eye makeup, which looked much more defined and smoky, just like her look in 2010, when she announced her engagement to Prince William to the world.

In that famous photoshoot, which took place in November 2010, King Charles' son formally introduced his former university sweetheart to the world. Kate iconically wore a radiant Issa dress in a royal blue as a press interview took place at St James's Palace.

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate officially announce their engagement at St James's Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England.

Although her dazzling engagement ring - the late Princess Diana's oval diamond and Ceylon sapphire ring - took centre stage, so did the royal's stunning beauty, which was highlighted with bold makeup.

© Getty Kate's makeup was dazzling

Kate wore dark eyeliner, and her smoky eye look, defined with kohl pencil, took the world by storm, as did her coiffed brows, which were ultra-dark.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate looked radiant during the outing, with defined eyes

Kate's makeup look on Tuesday was actually pretty similar - it's the most eye makeup she's worn this year.

The only real difference now is that Kate has embraced her porcelain skin as she has got older, sporting the fair look.

© Getty Images Kate sported a stunning makeup look during the visit

Us Weekly once reported that the brunette beauty enjoyed St. Tropez spray tanning sessions, but there's no evidence of this in 2025.

Kate's new hair

The royal, who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, surprised royal fans with her considerably lighter, longer hair. We are used to the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis having famously dark brunette locks, but the royal appeared to have dabbled with some lighter tones, sporting a more caramel hue, which really lightened up her complexion.

© Getty Kate's hair had a blonde tone

It also looked super long and full, with zero split ends. How does Kate do it? Long hair is known to suffer damage from heat and styling products, but Kate's always looks in tip-top condition.