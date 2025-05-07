Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie wears unconventional £1.5k dress with a twist at the King's garden party
Duchess Sophie wears unconventional £1.5k dress with a twist at the King's garden party
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiling waist up in plaid grey blazer© Getty

Duchess Sophie wears unconventional £1.5k dress with a twist at the King's garden party

The wife of Prince Edward wore an Erdem dress for the special event

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie wore a simply stunning dress on Wednesday afternoon as she was spotted at Buckingham Palace for the King's Garden Party.

The royal, who turned 60 earlier this year, wore a fabulous pencil dress that was adorned with a charming floral print. The stylish number by Erdem had a high neckline and was cut with a body-skimming fabric that gave her a wonderfully streamlined silhouette.

Sophie normally wears florals in a plethora of pastel colours, so some may say that the bold flowers in the dark tone almost gave her a feminine, slightly gothic look. Wow!

The Princess Royal, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Duke of Edinburgh attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Alamy Stock Photo
The King and Queen were joined by Anne, Sophie and Edward

The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair in a chic updo, and topped her mane with a coordinating fascinator and high-heeled shoes.

Sophie wore an incredible dress by Erdem
Sophie wore an incredible dress by Erdem

His Majesty the King's garden parties are quite the soiree. Specially selected members of the public can enjoy the regal surroundings, and this is quite the occasion as the palace gardens are not usually open to members of the public.

The royal ladies love Erdem

Canadian-Turkish designer Erdem is a firm favourite of the royal family.

As well as Sophie, the Duchess of Sussex has always been a huge fan, donning the label on many public occasions when she was a working royal, and the high-end fashion designer has fast become a favourite of the Princess of Wales, too

Princess Eugenie of York poses with her fiance Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London on January 22, 2018, after the announcement of their engagement. © Getty
Princess Eugenie of York wore an Erdem dress for her engagement in 2018

Princess Eugenie even chose to wear a floral dress by the label when she announced the news that she was engaged to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. 

Almost a full house!

Duchess Sophie wearing dress by Erdem at the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. © Getty
Duchess Sophie wearing a dress by Erdem on Christmas Day in 2017

One of Sophie's most memorable moments in Erdem was a dress she has worn on countless occasions. The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex loves her coat-style number by the brand, which has a purple, pink and green undertione, adorned with a blooming lovely floral print.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in her role as Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles, attends a 5 RIFLES Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks on October 4, 2024 in Bulford, England. © Getty Images
Sophie wore the same dress in 2024

Sophie last wore the style in 2024, at the Picton Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, as she happily greeted troops, but she also wore it seven years earlier, as she joined the royal family at church on Christmas Day in 2017.  The dazzling, bold berry tone of the dress made her stand out as she joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles.  At the time, Sophie accessorised with high-heeled, navy pumps, a burgundy clutch bag and a subtle yet chic hat.

