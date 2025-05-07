Duchess Sophie wears unconventional £1.5k dress with a twist at the King's garden party

Duchess Sophie wore a simply stunning dress on Wednesday afternoon as she was spotted at Buckingham Palace for the King's Garden Party.

The royal, who turned 60 earlier this year, wore a fabulous pencil dress that was adorned with a charming floral print. The stylish number by Erdem had a high neckline and was cut with a body-skimming fabric that gave her a wonderfully streamlined silhouette.

Sophie normally wears florals in a plethora of pastel colours, so some may say that the bold flowers in the dark tone almost gave her a feminine, slightly gothic look. Wow!

© Alamy Stock Photo The King and Queen were joined by Anne, Sophie and Edward

The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair in a chic updo, and topped her mane with a coordinating fascinator and high-heeled shoes.

Sophie wore an incredible dress by Erdem

His Majesty the King's garden parties are quite the soiree. Specially selected members of the public can enjoy the regal surroundings, and this is quite the occasion as the palace gardens are not usually open to members of the public.

The royal ladies love Erdem

Canadian-Turkish designer Erdem is a firm favourite of the royal family.

As well as Sophie, the Duchess of Sussex has always been a huge fan, donning the label on many public occasions when she was a working royal, and the high-end fashion designer has fast become a favourite of the Princess of Wales, too.

© Getty Princess Eugenie of York wore an Erdem dress for her engagement in 2018

Princess Eugenie even chose to wear a floral dress by the label when she announced the news that she was engaged to Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Almost a full house!

© Getty Duchess Sophie wearing a dress by Erdem on Christmas Day in 2017

One of Sophie's most memorable moments in Erdem was a dress she has worn on countless occasions. The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex loves her coat-style number by the brand, which has a purple, pink and green undertione, adorned with a blooming lovely floral print.

© Getty Images Sophie wore the same dress in 2024

Sophie last wore the style in 2024, at the Picton Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, as she happily greeted troops, but she also wore it seven years earlier, as she joined the royal family at church on Christmas Day in 2017. The dazzling, bold berry tone of the dress made her stand out as she joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles. At the time, Sophie accessorised with high-heeled, navy pumps, a burgundy clutch bag and a subtle yet chic hat.