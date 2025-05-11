Zara Tindall's rule-breaking wedding guest ensemble that went unnoticed

Zara Tindall has an incredible sense of style, with a wardrobe ready for any and all occasions: from her elegant dresses to her sophisticated equestrian looks, with tweed jackets and military coats, we love it all.

However, the daughter of Princess Anne hasn't always dressed this way – in the nineties and noughties, her fashion sense was considerably more bold.

In 2003, she opted for a wedding outfit that broke all style rules. Spotted leaving the wedding of former national hunt jockey Luke Harvey and Georgie Brown, Zara was pictured in a mostly white ensemble, breaking the number one wedding rule.

The now-wife of Mike Tindall layered a black and white patterned jacket over a black shirt, donning a white midi skirt, and rounding it all off with a pair of matching heels.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall's outfit broke the number one style rule for wedding guests

Zara's accessories were also incredible: her white belt and handbag co-ordinated perfectly, while her silver plated watch and pink-tinted sunglasses completed her look. Most notably, her hair, which usually falls just above the shoulder,

For all we know, the dress code might have been different at this wedding – but it's nonetheless a surprising rule to break!

Zara Tindall's noughties style has aged wonderfully

The Princess Royal's daughter, though she dresses a little differently now, was undeniably ahead of her time when it came to her fashion sense.

Stepping out for a joyous day of horse racing back in March 2000, Zara completely schooled us all in spring style with an outfit that's come back into fashion since.

© Tim Graham via Getty Images Zara Tindall's 2000s outfit wouldn't look out of place on the high street today

She looked magnificent in a midnight blue pinstripe co-ord, which consisted of a mini skirt with a small leg split and a longline jacket that featured oversized buttons and a collar. With many similar styles now dominating the high street, her outfit wouldn't look too out of place today.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Zara Tindall's fashion sense has always been ahead of its time

Adding a kick to her ensemble, Zara also donned a pair of knee-high leather boots with chunky heels for a classy but bold look.

In terms of her hair, the cousin of Princes William and Harry had her blonde bob cropped and styled straight, with a relaxed uneven parting at the centre. She also took a page out of her mother's book, going for a minimal make-up style with glowing skin and pink lips.