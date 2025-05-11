Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's rule-breaking wedding guest ensemble that went unnoticed
Zara Tindall wearing black lace dress

Princess Anne's daughter wows in this royal fashion throwback

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall has an incredible sense of style, with a wardrobe ready for any and all occasions: from her elegant dresses to her sophisticated equestrian looks, with tweed jackets and military coats, we love it all.

However, the daughter of Princess Anne hasn't always dressed this way – in the nineties and noughties, her fashion sense was considerably more bold. 

In 2003, she opted for a wedding outfit that broke all style rules. Spotted leaving the wedding of former national hunt jockey Luke Harvey and Georgie Brown, Zara was pictured in a mostly white ensemble, breaking the number one wedding rule.

The now-wife of Mike Tindall layered a black and white patterned jacket over a black shirt, donning a white midi skirt, and rounding it all off with a pair of matching heels.

Zara Tindall's outfit broke the number one style rule for wedding guests© Getty Images
Zara Tindall's outfit broke the number one style rule for wedding guests

Zara's accessories were also incredible: her white belt and handbag co-ordinated perfectly, while her silver plated watch and pink-tinted sunglasses completed her look. Most notably, her hair, which usually falls just above the shoulder, 

For all we know, the dress code might have been different at this wedding – but it's nonetheless a surprising rule to break!

Zara Tindall's noughties style has aged wonderfully

The Princess Royal's daughter, though she dresses a little differently now, was undeniably ahead of her time when it came to her fashion sense.

Stepping out for a joyous day of horse racing back in March 2000, Zara completely schooled us all in spring style with an outfit that's come back into fashion since.

Her blonde locks took centre stage at during the outing in 2000© Tim Graham via Getty Images
Zara Tindall's 2000s outfit wouldn't look out of place on the high street today

She looked magnificent in a midnight blue pinstripe co-ord, which consisted of a mini skirt with a small leg split and a longline jacket that featured oversized buttons and a collar. With many similar styles now dominating the high street, her outfit wouldn't look too out of place today.

Zara Tindall smiling and leaning in to talk with other Cheltenham guests© Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Zara Tindall's fashion sense has always been ahead of its time

Adding a kick to her ensemble, Zara also donned a pair of knee-high leather boots with chunky heels for a classy but bold look.

In terms of her hair, the cousin of Princes William and Harry had her blonde bob cropped and styled straight, with a relaxed uneven parting at the centre. She also took a page out of her mother's book, going for a minimal make-up style with glowing skin and pink lips.

