Zara Tindall's rule-breaking wedding guest ensemble that went unnoticed

Zara Tindall has an incredible sense of style, with a wardrobe ready for any and all occasions: from her elegant dresses to her sophisticated equestrian looks, with tweed jackets and military coats, we love it all.
However, the daughter of Princess Anne hasn't always dressed this way – in the nineties and noughties, her fashion sense was considerably more bold.
In 2003, she opted for a wedding outfit that broke all style rules. Spotted leaving the wedding of former national hunt jockey Luke Harvey and Georgie Brown, Zara was pictured in a mostly white ensemble, breaking the number one wedding rule.
The now-wife of Mike Tindall layered a black and white patterned jacket over a black shirt, donning a white midi skirt, and rounding it all off with a pair of matching heels.
Zara's accessories were also incredible: her white belt and handbag co-ordinated perfectly, while her silver plated watch and pink-tinted sunglasses completed her look. Most notably, her hair, which usually falls just above the shoulder,
For all we know, the dress code might have been different at this wedding – but it's nonetheless a surprising rule to break!
Zara Tindall's noughties style has aged wonderfully
The Princess Royal's daughter, though she dresses a little differently now, was undeniably ahead of her time when it came to her fashion sense.
Stepping out for a joyous day of horse racing back in March 2000, Zara completely schooled us all in spring style with an outfit that's come back into fashion since.
She looked magnificent in a midnight blue pinstripe co-ord, which consisted of a mini skirt with a small leg split and a longline jacket that featured oversized buttons and a collar. With many similar styles now dominating the high street, her outfit wouldn't look too out of place today.
Adding a kick to her ensemble, Zara also donned a pair of knee-high leather boots with chunky heels for a classy but bold look.
In terms of her hair, the cousin of Princes William and Harry had her blonde bob cropped and styled straight, with a relaxed uneven parting at the centre. She also took a page out of her mother's book, going for a minimal make-up style with glowing skin and pink lips.