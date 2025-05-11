Zara Tindall amazes in Gen-Z baggy jeans for family day out - exclusive photos 

Zara Tindall was a spring vision on Saturday as she enjoyed a family day out at Badminton Horse Trials.

The keen equestrian, who took home a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics, travelled to the annual competition in Gloucestershire with her husband Mike Tindall and their adorable brood, including their eldest daughter, Mia, 11, and their youngest daughter, Lena, six.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Photos taken at the event showed Zara beaming from ear to ear as she got stuck in and spoke to someone in the pen ahead of the sporting action. For the sunny outing, the mother-of-three eschewed her trusty go-to skinny jeans in favour of Gen-Z's default baggy jeans. She paired her light-wash denim staple with some chunky white trainers, a simple white T-shirt with capped sleeves, and a belted wax jacket in khaki. The 43-year-old wore her platinum blonde locks in a low ponytail and accessorised with a pair of 'Belleville' sunglasses from Monc eyewear.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Elsewhere, Zara's husband Mike could be seen walking hand in hand with Lena who was dressed in jeans to match her mother. Their eldest daughter, Mia, meanwhile, soaked up the atmosphere in a pair of denim shorts, a grey slogan T-shirt and some trendy trainers. While Lucas, the youngest member of the Tindall clan, didn't feature in any photos, there's every chance the tot did make an appearance alongside his older siblings. He's attended multiple family events in the past, and is a regular at the races, including Cheltenham.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce The occasion was a family affair, with Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his loved ones also in attendance. Princess Anne's son was joined by his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, as well as his two daughters, Isla and Savannah. © James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Looking happy and relaxed, Peter and Harriet shared a handful of tender PDA moments as they soaked up the sporting action. One snapshot showed the duo in their element as they walked hand in hand, while a second image showed Harriet giving her beau a relaxing shoulder rub. For the family outing, NHS nurse and writer Harriet rocked an elegant short-sleeved jumpsuit from ME+EM, complete with a flattering tie belt, a frilled collar and flared trousers. The mother-of-one teamed her summer-ready garment with Aspinal of London's quilted "Lottie" bag, a pair of chunky white trainers and an embroidered jacket stitched with a bold floral pattern.

It's rumoured that lovebirds Harriet and Peter met at a sports event where their respective children were attending. They were first photographed together back in 2024, and appeared to confirm their romance in May that year when they pictured hand in hand at Badminton Horse Trials.

