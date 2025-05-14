Princess Diana looked like a Disney Princess in Cannes billowing ball gown

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is well underway, and the red carpet attendees are always dripping in diamonds and couture. The outfits are the epitome of glamour.

You can't get more exuberant and exquisite than the elite backdrop of the French Riviera, and with Hollywood icons at every corner, it's the place to be in May. Of course, some of the most iconic outfits the world has ever seen have been at Cannes, and the late Princess Diana was at the forefront of this glittering display.

Back in 1987, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry cemented her place in fashion royalty in this classic throwback photo. It was the Princess's Cannes debut when she stepped out for A Gala Night In Honour Of Actor Sir Alec Guinness.

We adored her periwinkle blue silk chiffon gown, which was cut with a bandeau neckline and had delicate ruching as well as an ethereal, billowing necktie-style cape. Designed by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker, it had a mysterious element to it, and really reminded us of the Disney character of Cinderella, particularly with her fabulous blonde hair and diamond drop earrings.

Diana's beauty look was also the stuff of dreams. She decided to opt for the makeup item she essentially made famous - blue eyeliner, which she wore in her waterlines. The timeless look that is still replicated today came alongside lashings of mascara and a frosted pink lipstick. Gosh, we miss the 80s!

Diana's look at the festival was monumentally recreated in 2022. Elizabeth Debicki, who coincidentally played Diana in the Netflix smash, The Crown, stepped out on the red carpet at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, paying tribute to her on-screen character with her attire for the season launch.

Elizabeth looked sensational in a haute couture black strapless cut-out gown by Christian Dior, but there was one key detail that sparked our interest - the long, billowing scarf which was positioned around her neck, just like Diana's 80s number at Cannes.

Both dresses were also strapless by design, featuring pleated bodices and flowing, maxi-length silhouettes.

Nothing short of epic!