Princess Diana actually looked like a Disney Princess in Cannes billowing ball gown
Responding to the widespread public mourning for Diana, the then Prime Minister Tony Blair dubbed her "the people's princess" © Mark Cuthbert

Princess Diana looked like a Disney Princess in Cannes billowing ball gown

The royal was the best-dressed at the world's most stylish event in the 80s

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is well underway, and the red carpet attendees are always dripping in diamonds and couture. The outfits are the epitome of glamour.

You can't get more exuberant and exquisite than the elite backdrop of the French Riviera, and with Hollywood icons at every corner, it's the place to be in May. Of course, some of the most iconic outfits the world has ever seen have been at Cannes, and the late Princess Diana was at the forefront of this glittering display.

Back in 1987, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry cemented her place in fashion royalty in this classic throwback photo. It was the Princess's Cannes debut when she stepped out for A Gala Night In Honour Of Actor Sir Alec Guinness. 

princess diana wears a blue scarf dress at cannes film festival© Photo: Getty Images
Charles and Diana at Cannes

We adored her periwinkle blue silk chiffon gown, which was cut with a bandeau neckline and had delicate ruching as well as an ethereal, billowing necktie-style cape. Designed by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker, it had a mysterious element to it, and really reminded us of the Disney character of Cinderella, particularly with her fabulous blonde hair and diamond drop earrings.

Princess Diana at Cannes, 1973
Princess Diana at Cannes in 1987

Diana's beauty look was also the stuff of dreams. She decided to opt for the makeup item she essentially made famous - blue eyeliner, which she wore in her waterlines. The timeless look that is still replicated today came alongside lashings of mascara and a frosted pink lipstick. Gosh, we miss the 80s!

Princess Diana with blue eyeliner and a pale blue dress© Getty
Diana wore her famous blue eyeliner, too

Diana's look at the festival was monumentally recreated in 2022. Elizabeth Debicki, who coincidentally played Diana in the Netflix smash, The Crown, stepped out on the red carpet at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, paying tribute to her on-screen character with her attire for the season launch.

Elizabeth looked sensational in a haute couture black strapless cut-out gown by Christian Dior, but there was one key detail that sparked our interest - the long, billowing scarf which was positioned around her neck, just like Diana's 80s number at Cannes.

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the World Premiere of "The Crown (Season 5)" in London on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)© DANIEL LEAL
Elizabeth Debicki at the World Premiere of "The Crown, Season 5, in 2022

 Both dresses were also strapless by design, featuring pleated bodices and flowing, maxi-length silhouettes.

Nothing short of epic!

