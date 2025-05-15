Zara Tindall's one-of-a-kind gift from Princess Anne - and it dates back 52 years  

Zara Tindall is no stranger to a striking piece of jewellery, but one of the most precious pieces in her collection belongs to her mother, Princess Anne.

The royal, who turns 44 this Thursday, was spotted wearing Anne’s Diamond Bow Brooch at King Charles' Coronation in 2023 – and it seems it's remained firmly in her jewellery box ever since.

The brooch is all the more sentimental since the Princess Royal was gifted the glittering accessory by her brother, King Charles, for her first wedding to Captain Mark Phillips in 1952, according to The Royal Watcher.

Zara then debuted the sentimental piece at the Coronation, adding a touch of sparkle to her bold blue ensemble.

The eye-catching outfit will go down in history as one of her most iconic; her baby blue coat dress by Laura Green was teamed with a matching floral hat complete with feather plumage.

© UK Press via Getty Images Zara Tindall appears to have been gifted her mother Princess Anne's special brooch

Her mother's beautiful brooch was the crowning jewel completing the look.

The Diamond Bow Brooch

Princess Anne, who was last spotted wearing the brooch in 2017, had worn it for a number of important occasions over the years, from state banquets to official portraits.

© Getty Images Princess Anne pictured wearing her brooch during a s state visit by the King and Queen of Spain in 2017 - the last time she was spotted with it

The design boasts a unique floral shape featuring five petals and a central cluster of diamonds, as well as two unusual tassel-embellished strands.

As far as we know, the Princess Royal has only parted ways with the brooch, but she also owns the matching necklace and earrings, which were given to her by her parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as an 18th birthday present.

She often paired the dazzling jewels with her Festoon Tiara, donning the three-piece set for memorable occasions.

© Getty Princess Anne and Zara Tindall share a sense of style

Zara's jewellery aesthetic

Mike Tindall’s wife is the unsung jewellery style icon of the royal family. She often opts for a classic pair of earrings to complete her look, from shimmering pearls to glittering chandeliers.

In 2015, she launched a jewellery collection with Calleija, explaining her understated aesthetic in an interview to promote her collaboration.

Zara said: "I have a hectic schedule being a mum and preparing a professional team of horses for the Olympics, so I look for timeless, wearable pieces with a touch of elegance and sparkle. Classic, contemporary and beautiful, that’s what I really look for."