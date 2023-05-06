Zara Tindall stuns in poignant jewels and baby blue at King Charles coronation

Zara and Mike Tindall were among members of the Royal Family who marked a milestone moment in British history on 6 May 2023. In a ceremony rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, King Charles III was crowned sovereign alongside his wife Queen Camilla. The Archbishop of Canterbury presided over the service, which was additionally broadcast live on television.

Joining her beloved family members, Zara looked ethereal in her baby blue coat dress, which she teamed with a beautiful matching floral hat. The luxurious piece was teamed with co-ordinating shoes that elevated her elegant attire – and poignantly, Zara also added her mother Princess Anne's diamond brooch to her look. The 'diamond ribbon and tassel brooch' was adorably a wedding present to the Princess Royal from her brother King Charles, so it carries extra significance.

The equestrian wore her blonde hair styled in a chic updo and opted for a natural yet glamorous makeup blend that highlighted her famous features. A radiant complexion and nude lipstick added to her sophisticated outfit for the grand occasion. Zara also carried royal-favourite accessory brand Strathberry, with her East/West clutch bag in Forget-Me-Knot blue.

Zara's husband Mike Tindall looked oh-so-smart beside his wife, sporting a classic trouser suit as he mingled with extended family members.

The coronation began with the King's Procession, where Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey after travelling from Buckingham Palace.

The coronation of King Charles III is an Anglican service, carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles' coronation will oversee six basic stages: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage. At the heart of the coronation is the anointing with holy oil.

We can look forward to more royal events on Sunday 7 May as fans with be treated to a coronation concert, similar to the Party at the Palace of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, outside Windsor Castle and promises to feature "global music icons and contemporary stars".

The concert will also include an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir, which will be made up of members of community choirs from across the nation, including refugees, deaf people, NHS staff and the LGBTQ+ community.

