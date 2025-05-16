Princess Beatrice stuns in waist-cinching dress during solo night out

Princess Beatrice brought her signature style to the FEVO Sports Industry Awards 2025 in London on Thursday, turning heads in a sophisticated and stylish black dress.

The royal, who is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, opted for a figure-flattering design that cinched in at the waist, accentuating her silhouette.

The belted blazer-style number, from Self-Portrait, consisted of silk lapels and a sheer flowy crepe skirt, which was teamed with a mini Aspinal of London bag, chic sling-back Atana heels and a delicate bracelet.

© Getty Princess Beatrice attended the FEVO Sport Industry Awards 2025 at Evolution London on Thursday

The FEVO Sports Industry Awards celebrate the best work across the sector, and was also attended by the likes of Alistair Campbell, Denise Lewis, Monty Panesar and Ellie Simmonds.

It's not the first time Princess Beatrice, 36, has worn the classic dress. She wore the number back in 2022 when she attended her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's vigil at Westminster Hall.

The contemporary feminine fashion label Self-Portrait has quickly earned its royal-approved stripes after the likes of the Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie have charmed in garments from the brand's effortlessly elegant collections.

© Getty Princess Beatrice opted for a belted blazer-style dress from Self-Portrait

Meanwhile, the glam night out comes two days after Princess Beatrice joined her uncle King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild' event on Tuesday night.

The Princess, who welcomed her second child, a daughter named Athena, in January, looked beautiful for the occasion, wearing a vampy red dress with a floral pattern.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked radiant in red on Tuesday

The royal's dress featured a belt that cinched her waist and she carried a plain clutch bag and was perfectly paired with glittering Chopard jewellery.

The £960 frock fitted Princess Eugenie's sister perfectly. The website says of the style: "The Henrietta Button Gown is striking in red, tailored from metallic brocade. Designed with a sharp collared neckline and short puff sleeves with cuffs, it blends timeless elegance with modern flair.

"A self-belt cinches the waist, while the voluminous circular skirt creates a flattering silhouette. Side seam pockets add a practical touch, and the concealed placket ensures a refined finish. Complete with lining and a removable slip dress with adjustable straps, it’s a versatile piece for refined occasions."