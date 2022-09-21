Princess Beatrice's ethereal Self-Portrait dress was worn by another royal at Queen's funeral The fashion label is a favourite amongst the royals

Princess Beatrice's recent style renaissance has swiftly earned her the reputation as being one of the royal family's best dressed ladies. From ultra-feminine fits to vintage-inspired silhouettes, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has fashioned some enviable looks of late.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter was a pillar of strength to attend the late monarch's funeral on 19 September, attending a vigil at Westminster Hall just days before to pay respects to her grandmother. The mother-of-one looked poised and elegant for the occasion, stepping out in a belted blazer-style dress by Self-Portrait.

The contemporary feminine fashion label has quickly earned its royal-approved stripes after the likes of the Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie have charmed in garments from the brand's effortlessly elegant collections.

Princess Beatrice donned Self-Portrait's tailored blazer dress

And on Monday at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, another royal lady donned the label's signature 'Tailored Crepe and Chiffon Midi Dress,' wearing Princess Beatrice's ethereal lace gown just days after she wore it at Westminster Hall.

Flora Vesterberg, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, looked sombre in the sleek black ensemble to attend her cousin the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey - and royal fans were quick to notice the royal wardrobe recycling.

Commenting on fashion blog Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, one fan wrote: "The Princess of Wales was the first to wear this outfit in white! Loved it from the start."

"I loved this dress on Princess Beatrice a couple of nights ago!" added a second, as a third fan penned: "Do [the royals] pass their outfits on to other family members?"

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora looked elegant in Self-Portrait

It's not unusual to see the royals recycling their outfits, especially their expertly tailored designer pieces that are crafted to last a lifetime.

The royal's effortlessly elegant fit sparked a fashion frenzy online, who quickly matched Princess Beatrice's dress to a similar one in the Princess of Wales' archive.

Princess Kate memorably wore the iconic Self-Portrait blazer dress in white at the reception for Hold Still, and again at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace this summer - a timeless piece in her wardrobe.

