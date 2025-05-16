Duchess Sophie wows in Y2K low-slung leg-split skirt and knee-high boots

Duchess Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, attended the Windsor Horse Show on Thursday, but the Duchess' outfit would have looked equally perfect at Glastonbury.

Channelling Sienna Miller in the early 2000s, Duchess Sophie donned a low-slung, pleated gypsy skirt with a daring thigh split, and for an extra boho-edge, the royal added knee-high suede boots.

© Getty Images The stylish footwear gives us Kate Moss festival chic flashbacks, though Duchess Sophie gave the outfit a regal edge, adding a soft pink cashmere jumper and a nautical-inspired blue trench coat with jazzy gold buttons.



© Getty Images

© Getty Images She added a leather strap handbag with floral detailing, and her chic hairstyle was pure royalty.



© UK Press via Getty Images Sophie swept her blonde hair into a delicate chignon, adding gold hoop earrings and her signature perfectly polished makeup look.



Sophie and Edward's day out

The Windsor Horse Show is just a stone's throw away from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s home, Bagshot Park, which is 11 miles from Windsor.

The equestrian event is special to all of the royal family, as it was a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It was a highlight in her annual calendar and an event she made an effort to attend even in the last year of her life.

© Getty The Queen had a soft spot for the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Edward and Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is also a fan of the Horse Show, competing in carriage driving at the event – we wonder if she'll make the trip down from university in Scotland to attend?

The young royal, 21, is a regular attendee of the event, with both her mother and her late grandmother watching on proudly as she drove her carriage, a hobby she inherited from her grandfather, Prince Philip.

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Lady Louise has a passion for carriage driving

While she has always loved the event, she is likely to be in the middle of her exams at St. Andrews, so will perhaps have to miss the Horse Show this year.

Her life in Scotland also meant she was unable to attend the traditional royal family Easter service this year, or make it down to London for the VE celebrations earlier this month.

Lady Louise's university life

Since studying in Scotland, Lady Louise has thrown herself into student life, reportedly taking part in drama productions, plus it was revealed last year that Lady Louise had joined the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC).

© Getty Images Lady Louise in busy in Scotland

She is said to have fit the military training around her studies for her English degree – we wonder if she also has time to practice her beloved carriage driving?