Duchess Sophie steps straight out of a fairytale in puff-sleeve cut-out dress

Exuding classic elegance, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked as though she had stepped straight out of a fairytale in a whimsical summer dress on Monday.

Duchess Sophie, 60, was spotted during a visit to Barleylands Farm Park & Village in Billericay, debuting the latest addition from ME + EM to her wardrobe. The 'Wild Bloom-Print Woven Maxi Dress' (£295/$495) featured capped sleeves, a keyhole neckline, and a waist-cinching silhouette.

The floral floaty number was elevated with a structured white jacket from Eleventy Milano, which coordinated perfectly with her 'Valencian' espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers – a staple of her spring/summer wardrobe.

Rounding off the look was the 'Paloma' bag from Sophie Habsburg, as well as two 'Siren' rings from Monica Vinader. As for her beauty look, Prince Edward's wife kept things simple, sporting a half-updo and a rosy lipstick.

Sophie's best looks of May

The outing from the King's sister-in-law comes just days after she, along with the Princess of Wales, led the well-dressed royal ladies at the Service of Thanksgiving on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a blue Beulah dress for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving

To attend the service at Westminster Abbey, which formed part of the events from 5 May to 8 May to commemorate the end of the Second World War in Europe, Sophie stepped out in the pale blue 'Yahvi' leg-split midi dress from luxury London-based brand Beulah, which she also owns in several other colourways.

She teamed it with an incredible hat from Jane Taylor, the same designer behind the headband she wore on VE Day.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie recycled her pink gingham dress on VE Day

Earlier in the week, Sophie had borrowed her daughter Lady Louise's pink headband decorated with beautiful beads, pearls and sequins, which Louise had previously worn to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June 2022.

© WireImage, Lady Louise Windsor wore the same headband at the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in 2022

Sophie teamed it with her bespoke pink gingham dress from Suzannah London, which had notable similarities to one owned by her late sister-in-law Princess Diana, as well as nude Prada heels, a tan clutch and pearl hoop earrings from Dior.

Style influence

While the former PR boss has earned a reputation as a style icon, she didn't realise her influence on the fashion world.

Speaking of her disbelief at earning a spot on Vanity Fair's Best Dressed List in 2015, she admitted to The Telegraph: "I kept on reading the names, thinking, are they sure they're not thinking of someone else?"