Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie's style evolution - from floral frocks to red carpet glam
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Eugenie's style evolution - from floral frocks to red carpet glam

Princess Eugenie turned 34 on 23 March

2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie's style evolution
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

In honour of Princess Eugenie's 34th birthday on 23 March, we're taking a look back at her fashion evolution. 

Like us ordinary folk, the royal has gone through her own style transformation over the years. 

In her twenties, she rocked satin mini dresses with skyscraper heels and statement necklaces, while her go-to for formal occasions was a fitted shift dress with a blazer. 

In the lead-up to her royal wedding to long-term love, Jack Brooksbank, in 2018, Eugenie favoured floral designs by Erdem and Whistles, and bold frocks from Vivienne Westwood – who was one of the designers tipped to design her wedding dress. 

That honour went to British fashion designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos of British-based label Peter Pilotto, who created a beautiful jacquard-print gown, with an open back so that Eugenie could proudly display her scoliosis scar. 

Since becoming a mum to sons August and Ernest, born in 2021 and 2023 respectively, we've seen Eugenie sport couture looks by Fendi for the red carpet and her trusty patterned coats and sports leggings for day-to-day. 

Take a look back at Princess Eugenie's style evolution through the years. 

2010

Princess Eugenie on her first day at work at Christie's Auction House in 2010© Getty

We're wondering if a then 20-year-old Eugenie was a fan of The OC because this blouse, drop-waist Oscar de la Renta skirt and statement necklace screams Marissa Cooper. The Princess looked Noughties chic as she was pictured on her way to her internship at Christie's Auction House.

2011

Eugenie and Beatrice at William and Kate's royal wedding© Getty

Eugenie and Beatrice's outfits for William and Kate's royal wedding divided opinion. Whatever your view, the Princess's blue and green Vivienne Westwood two-piece will always be iconic.

2014

Princess Eugenie in floral fit and flare dress at Epsom Derby 2013© Getty

The Princess looked pretty in another printed fit-and-flare dress by Vivienne Westwood and a saucer-style hat for the Epsom Derby. Eugenie has experimented with her hair colour through the years, rocking a reddish tone at the time.

2016

Princess Eugenie in red dress at national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday© Getty

At a Thanksgiving service for the late Queen's 90th birthday, Eugenie wowed in a red A-line dress by Eponine London with a black bow headband – was she the royal relative to start the trend?

2017

Princess Eugenie in floral dress at The Serpentine Galleries Summer Party 2017© Getty

Eugenie stepped out in a metallic floral brocade mini dress for the Serpentine party in 2017 – a silhouette and print she turns to over and over again.

2018

couple posing for engagement photos© Getty Images

Erdem became another big name tipped to create Eugenie's wedding dress after she wore the Canadian-British's black and red floral "Hetty" frock for her engagement photocall. She had previously worn the dress for a Harper's Bazaar shoot.

2018

Princess Eugenie in blue dress at Harry and Meghan's wedding© Getty

Bride-to-be Eugenie was the epitome of Sixties chic at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018. She donned a powder blue shift dress by Gainsbourg and a cream pillbox hat.

2018

Jack and Princess Eugenie on their wedding day in 2018© Getty

Eugenie's beautiful wedding dress blew us away for her nuptials in October 2018. The piece-de-resistance was the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara.

2019

Princess Eugenie in green dress at Royal Ascot 2019© Getty

In recent years, Eugenie has adopted her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's trick of sticking to a block colour for major events. She looked so elegant in this forest green number and a feathered hat at Royal Ascot.

2022

Princess Eugenie wearing orange dress to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee© Getty

Orange isn't the easiest hue to pull off but Eugenie looked absolutely incredible in this bold fit-and-flare dress by Emilia Wickstead for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

2023

Princess Eugenie in an emerald dress© Dave Benett

Eugenie's first red-carpet event after having baby Ernest saw her wow on the red carpet at the Vogue World bash in a striking emerald green Fendi dress.

2023

Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre on November 29, 2023© Dave Benett

The Princess turned to her wedding dress designer Peter Pilotto as she sported a little black dress for her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective's first fundraising gala.

2024

The royal looked radiant in a Reiss coat© Shutterstock

Eugenie looked gorgeous in a white Reiss trench coat for a day at Cheltenham Festival races with her husband Jack.  

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more