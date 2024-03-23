Princess Eugenie's style evolution - from floral frocks to red carpet glam

In honour of Princess Eugenie's 34th birthday on 23 March, we're taking a look back at her fashion evolution.

Like us ordinary folk, the royal has gone through her own style transformation over the years.

In her twenties, she rocked satin mini dresses with skyscraper heels and statement necklaces, while her go-to for formal occasions was a fitted shift dress with a blazer.

In the lead-up to her royal wedding to long-term love, Jack Brooksbank, in 2018, Eugenie favoured floral designs by Erdem and Whistles, and bold frocks from Vivienne Westwood – who was one of the designers tipped to design her wedding dress.

That honour went to British fashion designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos of British-based label Peter Pilotto, who created a beautiful jacquard-print gown, with an open back so that Eugenie could proudly display her scoliosis scar.

Since becoming a mum to sons August and Ernest, born in 2021 and 2023 respectively, we've seen Eugenie sport couture looks by Fendi for the red carpet and her trusty patterned coats and sports leggings for day-to-day.

Take a look back at Princess Eugenie's style evolution through the years.

2010 © Getty We're wondering if a then 20-year-old Eugenie was a fan of The OC because this blouse, drop-waist Oscar de la Renta skirt and statement necklace screams Marissa Cooper. The Princess looked Noughties chic as she was pictured on her way to her internship at Christie's Auction House.



2011 © Getty Eugenie and Beatrice's outfits for William and Kate's royal wedding divided opinion. Whatever your view, the Princess's blue and green Vivienne Westwood two-piece will always be iconic.



2014 © Getty The Princess looked pretty in another printed fit-and-flare dress by Vivienne Westwood and a saucer-style hat for the Epsom Derby. Eugenie has experimented with her hair colour through the years, rocking a reddish tone at the time.



2016 © Getty At a Thanksgiving service for the late Queen's 90th birthday, Eugenie wowed in a red A-line dress by Eponine London with a black bow headband – was she the royal relative to start the trend?



2017 © Getty Eugenie stepped out in a metallic floral brocade mini dress for the Serpentine party in 2017 – a silhouette and print she turns to over and over again.



2018 © Getty Images Erdem became another big name tipped to create Eugenie's wedding dress after she wore the Canadian-British's black and red floral "Hetty" frock for her engagement photocall. She had previously worn the dress for a Harper's Bazaar shoot.



2018 © Getty Bride-to-be Eugenie was the epitome of Sixties chic at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018. She donned a powder blue shift dress by Gainsbourg and a cream pillbox hat.



2018 © Getty Eugenie's beautiful wedding dress blew us away for her nuptials in October 2018. The piece-de-resistance was the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara.



2019 © Getty In recent years, Eugenie has adopted her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's trick of sticking to a block colour for major events. She looked so elegant in this forest green number and a feathered hat at Royal Ascot.



2022 © Getty Orange isn't the easiest hue to pull off but Eugenie looked absolutely incredible in this bold fit-and-flare dress by Emilia Wickstead for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



2023 © Dave Benett Eugenie's first red-carpet event after having baby Ernest saw her wow on the red carpet at the Vogue World bash in a striking emerald green Fendi dress.



2023 © Dave Benett The Princess turned to her wedding dress designer Peter Pilotto as she sported a little black dress for her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective's first fundraising gala.



2024 © Shutterstock Eugenie looked gorgeous in a white Reiss trench coat for a day at Cheltenham Festival races with her husband Jack.

