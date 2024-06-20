Zara Tindall is a modern Cinderella in powder-blue gown and faux pixie cut

Zara Tindall's exceptional race day wardrobe was given another moment in the spotlight as she ascended upon Ascot Racecourse for the third day of Royal Ascot on Thursday.

The royal, 43, showcased her unmistakable elegance in a daring Rebecca Vallance dress.

Featuring dramatic puffed sleeves, detailed braided trims and waist-cinching silhouette, Zara made sure she didn't go unnoticed in her bright and bold outfit.

© Samir Hussein Rebecca Vallance's 'Michelle' dress typically has a braided waistband and daring cut-out backless design that Zara changed She also chose to remove the designer's signature cut-out back detail in her dress, opting for a more sophisticated full panel to avoid any raised eyebrows in the Royal Enclosure. Adding to her Cinderella blue-hued ensemble, the wife of Mike Tindall slipped into pointed-toe heels from Dune and clutched a leather handbag from Tusting.

© Samir Hussein Zara was a royal beauty in her Cinderella-blue ensemble In a stylish move, Zara chose to pin her platinum blonde hair into a glamorous faux pixie-cut, making sure all eyes fell to her divine boater hat adorned with a ruffled tulle pom pom from Sarah Cant.

© Jonathan Brady - PA Images Zara Tindall (right) speaks with husband Mike Tindall (left) on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.

It's clear to see that Royal Ascot is a highlight in Zara's social calendar. The former Olympic equestrian has attended all three days of the festivities so far, dazzling onlookers at the world-famous racecourse in immaculate outfits and marvellous millinery. © Mark Cuthbert Zara was a vision in butter-yellow on day one of Royal Ascot On day one, Zara's look was declared one of her most "beautiful fashion moments of all time" by royal style watchers. The mother-of-three slipped into a butter-yellow organza gown and bespoke boater hat crafted by Sarah Cant.