Princess Isabella, 18, surprises in this Prada look straight from mother Queen Mary's wardrobe

Princess Isabella was the picture of her mother in more ways than one as she appeared alongside members of her family on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace to celebrate King Frederik's 57th birthday.

The daughter of Queen Mary and King Frederik, 18, was spotted sporting a bright orange single-breasted suit by Harris Wharf, commanding attention as a well-dressed heir to the Danish crown.

© Getty Princess Isabella wore her mother's Prada blouse Not only did her long brunette hair have her looking like her mother's double, but she also wore a Prada blouse from Mary's wardrobe. The designer number featured a chiffon overlayer as well as floral embroidery and a pussy bow neckline – so on trend for 2025!

© Kongahuset Queen Mary wore the Prada number in 2021 The blouse was first worn by her mother in April 2018 when she opened the photo exhibition 'Transformation'. It was styled by the royal style queen with a pair of wide-leg black trousers and patent stilettos. It was also worn when she gave the opening speech at the virtual conference Womenomics Nordic Business Conference in 2021.

© Getty Images The couple were joined by Princess Isabella, Queen Margrethe, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine for the king's 57th birthday Mary was also present for Isabella's balcony appearance alongside her husband, two youngest children, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 14, as well as her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe. To celebrate her husband's birthday. Queen Mary proved whom her daughter inherited her sense of style from in a navy Soeren Le Schmidt dress teamed with Gianvito Rossi snakeskin pumps and a leaf brooch by Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen.

Princess Isabella's special appearances © Shutterstock Queen Margrethe was joined by her son, grandchildren and sisters The young princess has stepped out on only a number of occasions this year. In April, she made a public appearance to mark two milestone birthdays – her grandmother Queen Margrethe's 85th birthday and her 18th. Honouring her grandmother's special day, Isabella was spotted alongside her parents and three siblings, as well as her great aunts Princess Benedikte, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, and cousins Count Felix and Count Nikolai.

© Shutterstock Queen Margrethe turned 85 on 16 April Isabella sported a vibrant purple blazer styled with a black skirt and an unexpected pair of black knee-high boots.

© Shutterstock King Frederik, Queen Mary, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine at a birthday performance at the Royal Danish Theatre Meanwhile, the celebration of her milestone birthday called for a spectacular ball gown as she was joined by her family at the Royal Theatre's Old Stage in Copenhagen. DISCOVER: Queen Mary and Princess Isabella featured in adorable never-before-seen family photos to mark incredible milestone Her glittering midnight tulle gown was paired with a matching clutch and the most mesmerising pair of diamond chandelier earrings.

