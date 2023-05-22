Meghan Markle's must-have Bermuda shorts can be yours for £18 at Sainsbury's

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads in NYC when she wore the elegant summer staples

If you hadn't noticed, Meghan Markle is the queen of Bermuda shorts. The suit-like shorts, so-named because of their popularity in Bermuda, are a staple in the Duchess of Sussex's summer wardrobe.

Perfecting the art of power dressing has long been an attribute of Meghan's style file, with her archive of elegant longline shorts instantly elevating her unrivalled sense of dressing.

Back in 2022, the wife of Prince Harry looked like she'd stepped out of a scene from Sex And The City when she rocked a pair of navy Dior shorts for a lunch date with a girlfriend.

The Duchess of Sussex rocked her Dior shorts during a lunch date in New York City

The mother-of-two once again channelled timeless Hollywood glamour as she styled white longline shorts from Khaite with a spotted Celine blouse to support her husband at the Santa Barbara polo last summer.

© Shutterstock Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with a girlfriend at Prince Harry's polo match in Carpenteria, California

The 90s style trend was formerly loved (and most likely influenced) by the late Princess Diana.

The former Princess of Wales was a fan of wearing the crisp, tailored longline shorts in the warmer months, often teaming her trendsetting bottoms with feminine blouses and a buckled belt.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Sussex wore an outfit reminiscent of the one Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman at a Polo Match.

While Duchess Meghan's Dior shorts have remained firmly on our wishlist, the past-season designer piece is far from a royal bargain.

Luckily, Tu at Sainsbury's is selling lookalike 'Longline Boy Shorts' for just £18, and at that price, we're tempted to snap them up in every colour!

Longline Boy Shorts in black

Sainsbury's writes: "Built for warm weather, these fab boy shorts in classic black, come in a drapey longline design. Perfect for popping in your suitcase for your next sun-soaked getaway, they've even got pockets for stashing your phone and essentials. Pair with a bright shirt, sandals and glorious weather."

At Meghan's last public appearance, the Duchess dazzled in a slinky and strapless gold midi dress by Johanna Ortiz. The spellbinding gown, from a past season, featured a scallop design and an exposed zipper in the back, as well as discreet cut-out detailing on the torso.

© Getty Doria, Meghan and Harry attended an event in New York together

The gorgeous look was paired with 'Bronze Metallic Lizard-Print Lock High-Heel Sandals' by Tom Ford, ($1350) and she accessorized with a Carolina Herrara 'Metropolitan Insignia Small Box Bag' in yellow ($1420).

© MEGA The Duchess looked incredible in a strapless gold gown

Meghan styled her raven locks in curls over one shoulder, and her radiant beauty shone through as she kept her make-up neutral and classic, with a bronzed glow and a nude lip.

The Duke and Duchess made their first appearance post-Coronation

