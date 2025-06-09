Princess Kate's 'classy' fit and flare dress is THE style of summer 2025

The Princess of Wales is always our summer dressing inspiration. From Bermuda shorts to floral frocks and high-heeled wedges, Prince William's wife nails them all.

One dress that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wears season after season, particularly when the weather gets warmer, is the classic 'fit and flare' dress.

What is a 'fit and flare' dress?

A 'fit and flare' dress is pretty self-explanatory; it's fitted over the waist and flares out over the hips. The dynamic shape is universally flattering due to the fact that it draws the eye inward and lightly covers the bottom half of the body.

© WireImage Kate has long been a fan of the fit and flare dress

Kate wore a truly iconic 'fit and flare' design last year at Wimbledon. The Princess took her seat in the Royal Box to watch the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

It was a special moment for the mother-of-three as she had been keeping a low profile that year, due to her ongoing treatment for cancer.

© Getty Images Kate wearing a purple 'fit and flare' dress by Safiyaa at Wimbledon 2024

The 43-year-old looked bold and beautiful in a bright purple dress by Safiyaa as she graced Centre Court. Smiling and waving at the crowd during the famous tennis tournament, Kate wowed royal fans with her outfit, which consisted of an intricate ruched bodice, capped sleeves, and a figure-flattering A-line skirt.

© Getty Images Kate wowed in the flattering dress

Accessorising to perfection, she carried her beloved L.K.Bennet 'Milly' bag in nude, a handbag she last wore in 2021 during an Early Years roundtable with the former First Lady of the US, Jill Biden.

© Karwai Tang Kate carried an L.K.Bennett bag alongside the dress

Everyone remarked how glowing, fresh, and healthy the royal mother looked, especially as she had her famous mane teased into her signature voluminous curls.

LISTEN: Do Kate and Meghan have access to Princess Diana's 'five dresses'?

The dress itself was a perfect example of how chic the fit and flare can be - it lightly skims the body, yet still emphasises the shape and is airy enough for warmer weather, too.

Kate loves the fit and flare

It appears that the F&F (fit and flare) is quite the tried-and-tested formal for the trendy royal. In 2019, again, pictured at the Men's final that year, Kate joined her husband, Prince William, for the big match, wearing a £1,390 powder blue Emilia Wickstead dress, cut in the same flattering style.

© Getty Princess Kate presented Roger Federer with his trophy after winning the Wimbledon Men's Singles final in 2019

Well, you know what they say - if it's isnt broke, don't fix it!