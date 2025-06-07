Crown Princess Victoria debuts unexpected style overhaul with Miu Miu look

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who has nailed sophisticated style, typically sticks to a specific look – however, every now and then, the wife of Prince Daniel surprises royal fashion watchers with something new.

Though she mostly opts for killer suits and a slicked-back bun, the 47-year-old has been branching out a little more recently, and we're loving it.

Attending the Royal Opera and Solna City's National Day concert in Hagaparken on Friday, the daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia debuted a brand new style.

The Swedish royal's beautiful belted blue and white dress, which featured a bold array of gorgeous red and purple floral patterns, undeniably stole the spotlight, however, her accessories were equally fabulous.

Crown Princess Victoria brought along a beautiful white quilted clutch bag from Miu Miu, as well as a pair of grey heels and her signature assorted silver jewellery.

Even though the heir to the Swedish throne has worn the dress before, it's nonetheless a major departure from the suits that she has been wearing most of the time in recent months.

Crown Princess Victoria's hair U-turn

As well as in her fashion, the 47-year-old primarily sticks to one set of hair and beauty looks, opting for the practical low bun that has become a signature aspect of her style.

However, she made a major U-turn last week, surprising royal style watchers with a hair transformation, as she met with Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Though her outfit looked smart and stunning, as per usual, it was her beauty look that dominated the spotlight, as Crown Princess Victoria wore her hair parted down the middle and pulled away from her face, in a bouncy, blow-dried ponytail.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria typically sticks to one hairstyle

The Swedish royal went for a rather retro look, a throwback to the Y2K era of fashion, when high ponytails, face-framing strands, spiky buns and claw clips were the hairstyles to go for.

She had also sported the same style of ponytail last week, during a meeting with the Swedish government.

For that ensemble, she also opted for blue drop earrings that co-ordinated beautifully with her navy midi dress and pointed-toe heels.