Prince Louis is uncle Prince Harry's copycat as youngest sibling

Prince Louis may only be seven, but he's already gained a reputation as the Prince and Princess of Wales' most rebellious child.

Pulling faces at formal royal engagements and gesturing to his mother Princess Kate to shush are just some of the examples of his cheeky nature, which is much like his uncle Prince Harry.

However, the similarities go beyond personality traits, with the fellow youngest siblings also stepping out in almost identical outfits as children. See how Louis is taking after his father William's brother Harry in the most adorable way…

© Getty Images Both Prince William and Prince Harry had previously worn this Trooping the Colour outfit. Louis looked adorable in the blue shorts and the white embroidered top, which Harry wore to his second Trooping the Colour appearance in 1986. © Getty Images But the Duke of Sussex wasn't the first to wear the cute co-ord. It had been passed down by his older brother William, who first wore it for a trip to Balmoral in 1984 with his parents, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Prince William and Kate's youngest son was spotted taking his first steps at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. Louis sported a wide grin as he held his arms out for balance, clutching a stick in red dungarees with a navy jumper layered over the top for warmth. © Getty Images They were not only the same pair that his older brother Prince George wore in 2014, but also looked much like Harry's Majorca set in 1987, which included red short dungarees and a ruby T-shirt.

© Getty Images For Trooping the Colour in 2023, which marked King Charles' first birthday parade as sovereign, Louis and his siblings followed an unofficial uniform of red, blue and white, the colours of the Union Jack flag. The then-five-year-old looked smart in red shorts, a white shirt and a red tie layered underneath a navy-blue blazer. © Getty Images The entire ensemble, which included knee-high socks, was remarkably similar to the one worn by Harry in 1989. The young royal, then four, attended the Beating Retreat military ceremony in red shorts, a navy-blue blazer, a white and red striped shirt, a green and red tie and blue shoes and knee-high socks.

© Getty Images Looking smarter than ever, Louis was spotted wearing blue tailored shorts and a checked shirt for his 'settling in' session at school in 2022. © Getty Images Prince Harry didn't need a school setting to follow the same uniform as his nephew. The youngster was pictured in fail-safe black shorts and a shirt during a trip to Le Cirque du Soleil in 1990.

Royals sharing clothes

It is not unusual for royals to pass down their clothes, or at least their fashion choices. Prince George has worn hand-me-downs from his father, William, while Princess Charlotte often channels her mother Kate's impeccable style.

Prince George borrowed his dad's old pastel blue outfit for his first ever Trooping the Colour back in 2015, which was incidentally the same outfit worn by William for his first balcony appearance back in 1984.

Meanwhile, he also borrowed his dad's old threads during his second Trooping of the Colour balcony appearance, rocking blue shorts and a white shirt with blue lining that William rocked in 1984 for Prince Harry's christening.