Duchess Sophie stuns in silky silhouette-skimming evening dress
Duchess Sophie smiling and looking to the side wearing a dark jumper© Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh appeared at the reception for the King's Award for Enterprise

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh made an incredibly stylish appearance on Thursday at the reception for the King's Award for Enterprise.

Prince Edward's wife opted for one of her most elegant evening dresses to date – and we are absolutely obsessed.

Making a rare united appearance with a group of British royals, including her sister-in-law Princess Anne, the 60-year-old opted for a silk midi dress with a magnificent floral pattern.

The 'Grandad Silk Tea dress' with 'floral tiles' from Suzannah London is a beautiful piece with a bold pattern that the brand describes as a "supremely flattering piece of wearable art".

The Duchess of Edinburgh speaking to guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses. © Alamy Stock Photo
Duchess Sophie opted for a gorgeous plum dress with lilac patterning

Duchess Sophie's dress also smocks at the empire, shoulders and cuff, evoking an old-school sophistication in addition to its timeless silhouette.

As well as her brand new dress, the mother-of-two brought out a beautiful pair of rose quartz stud earrings from Monica Vinader, which were lined with a rose gold vermeil.

The Duchess of Edinburgh speaking to guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses.© Alamy Stock Photo
The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the reception alongside King Charles and the Princess Royal

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked fabulous all around, giving off the classical royal elegance with which her style has become synonymous.

Duchess Sophie's boundary-pushing look

However, the mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex doesn't only nail traditional royal attire – she's also more than capable of pulling off a riskier look.

On Monday, during a solo visit to Northampton Bike Park, Duchess Sophie went for an outfit that pushed the boundaries of royal style.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh accompanied by Chris Holmes walking in white outfit © Getty
Duchess Sophie opted for her cropped white jacket from Prada

She stepped out in her cropped white jacket from Prada, which featured a point collar and distinctive gold buttons running down the front.

The Duchess of Edinburgh teamed her wool jacket with a thick white T-shirt, both of which are rather unconventional pieces for a royal wardrobe.

The Duchess of Edinburgh paired it with a beautiful pleated dress© Getty Images
The Duchess of Edinburgh paired it with a beautiful pleated dress

Duchess Sophie paired these with a slightly more conventional piece, going for her patterned pleated midi skirt from Gabriela Hearst, which cinched at the waist and fell just above her ankles. 

To round off her ensemble, she wore her 'Rosalia' pink ballet pumps with a slight heel from Jimmy Choo, featuring a small and subtle but stylish pearl embellishment.

Notably, the 60-year-old switched up her hairstyles again, swapping out her signature bouncy blow-dry for a swept-updo that beautifully framed her face and allowed her dainty floral earrings to shine. 

