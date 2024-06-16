Sophie Winkleman wore Princess Beatrice's favourite dress and we almost missed it

Sophie Winkleman, wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, was a vision of grace and glamour as she wore a stunning dress from royally-loved brand Beulah at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

The actress, who is best known for her roles in Peep Show and Sanditon, looked divine in the royally-loved brand's classic 'Ahana Dess', which is also a favourite of Princess Beatrice's.

Sophie opted for a stunning white and blue boucle check colourway, carrying a pearly-hued Midi Mayfair 2 handbag from Aspinal of London and adding a navy headband elevated with a chic netted veil.

© Instagram / @beulahlondon Sophie Winkleman looked divine in a Beulah London dress

Beulah shared a beautiful photograph of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor at Buckingham Palace, presumably taken moments before the couple were seen in the doorways of the iconic balcony as senior royals stepped into the spotlight.

© Ian Vogler Sophie Winkleman could be seen enjoying the flypast from the windows of Buckingham Palace

In photographs captured from the day, Sophie and her husband can be seen in the background of the royal family's balcony moments.

The couple stood alongside Lady Gabriella Kingston who tragically lost her husband, Thomas Kingston, earlier this year.

Sophie Winkleman's inner royal circle

The actress, 43, tied the knot with the monarch's second cousin, Lord Frederick Windsor, on 12 September 2009. The pair met by chance on a New Year’s Eve night out in Soho.

© Getty Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman got married at Hampton Court Palace

"We were leaving two different parties, and we went for the same taxi," Sophie told Tatler. "His very first words to me were, 'You’re Big Suze, I love you!' I looked back at this ridiculously beautiful face and thought, "Oh God. Hello, everyone. I’m going to be in trouble here."

Sophie shares a close relationship with the royal family, particularly the King. "[He is] a very dear friend," she told the publication, adding: "I spend a bit of time with him. You see how he works all day long, has a quick supper and then disappears until about 4 am to write letters. He cares about so many things and he comes up with brilliant solutions."

© Chris Jackson Lady Sophie Winkleman and King Charles III attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England

The actress also revealed that she "adores" the Prince and Princess of Wales, though admittedly doesn't get to spend much time with them. "They're so busy and don't live in London, so I don't see them much," she said.