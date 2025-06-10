Princess Lilibet goes barefoot in £28 'adventure' birthday sundress

Princess Lilibet channelled her inner Disney princess as she joined her six-year-old brother, Prince Archie, and parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for a family trip.

The Sussexes headed to Disneyland, where they made the most of the rides and met their favourite Disney characters. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dressed down for the occasion, choosing understated jeans and trainers to minimise the chances of being recognised, Lilibet stole the spotlight in a bow-print sundress.

One family photo shows Harry kneeling down next to his son, while Meghan affectionately placed a hand on the back of her daughter, who turned to Angel Dear for her outfit. The frill sleeves and floaty silhouette ensured maximum breeze, with the brand explaining it is the perfect choice for an "adventure."

"Made from soft, breathable organic muslin, this lightweight outfit is perfect for warm, sunny days filled with play and adventure.

© Instagram Princess Lilibet looked adorable in a bow-print sundress with barefeet at Disneyland

"With a flowy sundress and a matching diaper cover, this set is as sweet as it is practical!" the website read.

It also comes in 12 other fun prints, including cowboy boots, florals, an underwater theme and popsicles.

© Instagram The couple used caps and sunglasses to hide Archie and Lilibet's identities

Instead of accessorising with summer sandals or comfortable trainers, Lilibet chose to go barefoot in one clip, removing her pink sparkly shoes, blue cap and sunglasses, presumably for a ride.

She wore her long red curls, which fell to her waist, loose like her mother's, before tying her tresses away from her face in a low ponytail on the second day.

Lilibet's celebrations

© Instagram Princess Lilibet marked her fourth birthday with a mermaid birthday cake

The trip not only offered the family a special time to bond, but it also marked Lilibet's fourth birthday on 4 June.

One image showed the young royal's two-tier illusion cake, with the top sponge seemingly floating in an elevated position where Ariel from The Little Mermaid sat. The bottom tier was covered in wavy ocean-themed icing with Sebastian surrounded by coral and pearls.

© Instagram Meghan Markle shared several family photos from their trip

This suggests Ariel may be one of Lilibet's favourite Disney Princesses, alongside Elsa from Frozen, whom she met alongside her brother Archie.

Meghan described the two-day trip as "pure joy", with the family-of-four enjoying several rides at the theme park, including a log flume, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Space Mountain, Buzz Lightyear's Star Cruiser and Cars-themed Radiator Springs Racers.