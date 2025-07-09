Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla just wore 'very stressful' King Charles portrait that took 100 hours to make
Queen Camilla in a tiara with a mini portrait of King Charles pinned to her white dress© Getty Images

The monarch's wife debuted the Royal Order in 2024

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Amid the myriad of glittering ballgowns and historic tiaras, the mini portrait of King Charles decorating the outfits of senior royals such as Queen Camilla was easy to miss at the state banquet on Tuesday night.

The likes of Princess Kate and Princess Anne descended on Windsor Castle to join President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for the French state visit

Queen Camilla looked resplendent in a Fiona Clare bridal white gown with long sleeves and delicate embroidery, adding a pop of colour with Queen Elizabeth’s Sapphire Parure. The set consists of the late monarch's sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings, which were a wedding present from her father King George VI in 1947.

Queen Elizabeth later purchased a sapphire necklace in 1983 to create a matching tiara, which Camilla also wore for the evening. Her final colourful accessories came in the form of a red sash and the Royal Family Order on a pastel green bow, which she first debuted in 2024.

Queen Camilla and King Charles hosted the President at Windsor Castle© Getty Images
Queen Camilla sported a mini portrait of her husband while hosting President Emmanuel Macron at Windsor Castle

Following a tradition that started 200 years ago, royal orders are given to senior women of the royal family in recognition of their service to the monarch. Last year, Camilla was the only royal to wear the miniature portrait of her husband to the state banquet for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan alongside the same ivory dress, but her royal relatives followed suit this week.

Queen Camilla with Empress Masako, Emperor Naruhito and King Charles© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Artist Elizabeth Meek completed the accessory in four weeks ahead of the State Banquet in 2024

The monarch was captured in the uniform of the admiral of the fleet on a minuscule 4cm x 3cm image using a magnifying glass, and the final result was mounted on a diamond-encrusted oval frame.

Artist Elizabeth Meek, who has been awarded an MBE, was chosen following her work on a portrait of Charles at Highgrove in 2005. 

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrive for the State Banquet© Getty Images
The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales also wore the Royal Order

The creative was contacted just weeks before the Japanese state visit by a royal aide, and opened up about spending 100 hours perfecting the intricate and "very stressful" design.

"I did it in four weeks. My husband insisted I took a day off a week because I worked every day from morning till night. It was really stressful," she told The Times.

princess anne at state banquet with husband tim © Getty Images
Princess Anne attended the event alongside her husband Sir Tim Laurence

Opening up about the process, she added: "I drew it first very accurately with pencil. And I had to make sure I placed each medal, because there were rather a lot of them, exactly, because if I got one wrong, the whole lot would go wrong."

