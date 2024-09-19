Mom jeans are in and we've found the 7 best styles to rock the trend loved by Hailey Bieber & the Insta cool girls

Mom jeans are the trend that keeps on coming back. This high-cut denim style with a relaxed fit is super flattering and comfortable to wear, and it’s been around since the 80s.

Back then mom jeans - so called as this style was worn by the middle-aged mothers of Gen X and Millennials - were considered uncool but these days the style has become a trendy vintage-inspired look for women of all ages.

How to style mom jeans - according to the celebrities

© Getty Images Amal Clooney, Hailey Bieber, Emma Roberts and Kylie Jenner step out in mom jeans

If you wanted proof that mom jeans are in, take a look at the roll call of celebrities who’ve stepped out wearing them lately. Amal Clooney, (typically seen in chic dresses and trouser suits) showed how to style mom jeans the chic way with an embellished top, blazer and metallic, pointed toe stilettos.

Emma Roberts went for a laid-back look with a vibrant turtle neck and her favourite sneakers, while Hailey Bieber teamed hers with and oversized bomber jacket and and polo shirt. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile paired her mom jeans with an military-style trench and chunky boots for the ultimate cool girl look.

What are the best shoes to wear with mom jeans?

As shown by the celebrity mom jeans fans above, you can wear this style with every type of footwear going - trainers, high heels, chunky boots, sandals - the possibilities are endless. This is an extremely versatile style that definitely deserses a place in your wardrobe.

What body type looks best in mom jeans?

The relaxed cut and high waist - plus the slightly tapered leg makes mom jeans a flattering style for every body type. The fact that Hailey Bieber kept rocking the style throughout her pregnancy (albeit with the waistline lowered under her bump) speak volumes.

How we chose the best mom jeans

Price: We tried to cater to every budget in this edit, so you’ll find a pair of mom jeans to suit whether you’re looking for an investment piece or a bargain pair.

We only recommend the products we love - I asked the shopping experts for their top picks and favourite brands to include in this roundup. Reviews: If for any reason we couldn’t try on the particular style, I only looked at mom jeans which had a high volume of positive views from verified shoppers

Best mom jeans to shop now

M&S Collection: The Mom Jeans © Leanne Bayley / Instagram / M&S Wash: Black, White, Dark Indigo Mix, Indigo, Light Indigo Mix, Mid Blue

Leg lengths Available: Short / Petite, Regular, Long

Sizes: 6-22 Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce, says: "My Marks & Spencer Mom jeans are my ride-or-die jeans. I have them in every colour and I also have them in different leg lengths; the short length works nicely if I want to show off some ankle and the regular length is great for winter when it's too cold for skin being on show. I think they fit really nicely on me, and suit my sense of style. “The M&S Mom jeans do have some stretch in them - which I like because it means they are comfortable to sit in, and go to the office in. But on the flip side, it means I have to wash them a lot, usually after a couple of wears - but luckily they wash up well. “My advice for anyone looking for a pair of mom jeans would be to style them up before you declare them a 'no!'. Whenever I try a pair of mom jeans on in a fitting room, I immediately think 'eww! No thank you' but then once I get the T-shirt, jacket and some shoes on, the look comes together and I realise how chic they can look."

501 Levi’s Crop Jeans © Levis £100 AT LEVIS $98 AT LEVIS

Washes: 14 washes including Medium Indigo, Ecru Cream, Luxor Blue and Jazz Pop Blue

Leg lengths available: 26”, 28”, 30”

Waist: 23” to 32” Classic Levi’s 501s might just be the OG mom jeans - and the brand now does them in a range of different washes and leg lengths today. They either come in no stretch or low stretch depending on your needs, and shoppers say they run true to size, so keep that in mind when ordering.



ASOS DESIGN high rise relaxed mom jean in vintage wash © ASOS £28 AT ASOS UK

$39.99 AT ASOS US Washes: 7 washes available including Mid Blue, Black and Tinted Mid Blue

Leg lenghs available: 30” to 34”

Waist: 24”-34” ASOS’ new season mom jeans offering is flying of the virtual shelves and is a massive hit with shoppers. The style, which is available in 7 different versatile washes, has over 1k likes an the shopping portal and counting - and they have five pockets, which is always a bonus.



Next 100% Cotton mom jeans © Next £32 AT NEXT

Washes: 6 washes including Black, Bleach Rip and Stone

Leg lengths: Petite and Regular

Sizes: 8-18 These mom jeans from Next are a best-seller for the brand and I can totally see why. It’s a new take on the classic mom jean, with a more relaxed, yet straighter leg - making them look particularly chic. They’re made from non-stretch denim and are part of Next’s Better Cotton initiative - which helps coton farming communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment.



River Island High Waisted Bum Sculpt Mom Jeans © River Island £45 AT RIVER ISLAND

Washes: 4 washes including Indigo, Grey and Black

Leg lengths: Short, Regular and Long

Sizes: 6-18 How about a pair of mom jeans that sculpts your bum once you pull them on? Don’t mind if we do! River Island’s offering includes lift and shaping seams to fit and contour - they fit like a glove! This is a trending product, and I’m particularly drawn to the Indigo wash for the new season.



V by Very Wrap Front Mom Jean - Mid Wash © Very Washes: Blue Mid Wash

Leg lengths: One size

Sizes: 8-20 How unique are these? Very’s Wrap Front Mom Jeans are their top-reviewed mom jeans on the site, with shoppers giving them a massive thumbs up for being flattering and comfy to wear. The wrap design is super cute and really makes them stand out from the crowd. You’ll definitely get plenty of questions about where you bought these jeans. The mid wash is the perfect shade to go with the majority of colours, so it’s an easy one to style.

