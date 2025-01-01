Princess Kate's most used handbag revealed - and it's a £2k quiet icon

The Princess of Wales may be known for her incredible selection of designer dresses, immaculate outfits and stunning heels, but her bag collection sometimes gets forgotten.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has an incredible fleet of handbags and they are pretty special. From Chanel to Mulberry, and Strathberry to Demellier, Pippa Middleton's sister truly has bags of style.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate has a greta collection of bags

But one of her bags that she brings out time and time again has to be her Grace Han bag, which is subtle yet beautiful. The Princess has worn it many times and we think it's fast becoming her go to.

The Grace Han 'Black Love Letter Small Top Handle Bag' worn by the Princess of Wales

The Grace Han 'Black Love Letter Small Top Handle Bag' accompanies Kate to many royal engagements and it's easy to see why. The website says of the style that it "makes a perfect companion with its elegance and classic shape. Its distinctive envelope closure is an ode to Love Letters of the past, present and future."

Bags like this last because they are classically made - the smooth edges, soft sumptuous leather and top handle style will never date and we are pretty sure the royal will be using it in many years to come.

© Getty We last saw Kate carrying the bag on Christmas Day. For the traditional Christmas Day church service, Kate stepped out in an emerald green tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, with a matching bow-adorned hat, and a green and blue tartan scarf. She accessorised with fashion-forward footwear in the form of black suede boots, and carried her beloved Grace Han bag.



© Getty Images In 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Hayes Muslim Centre and Kate wore a white embroidered headscarf by Elan Official, coiled over Alexander McQueen's 'Ribbed Bodice Sleeveless Dress,' which came complete with pleated detailing. She also sported a bespoke Catherine Walker coat featuring a longline cut, a slim fit and long sleeves - a tasteful choice for the respectful outing, and of course, her bag.

© Samir Hussein In 2022, Kate visited Wales and met different communities across the nation, rocking a stunning red coat from L.K.Bennett. The outerwear staple featured bold gold buttons and gold horsebit detail on the pockets. It's known as the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The Grace Han bag was the perfect accompanying style.



© Max Mumby/Indigo Also in 2022, the Princess travelled to Sandringham to view floral tributes left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Kate looked solemn yet sophisticated in an all-black outfit, which featured a sharp black coat layered over a sleek black dress called the 'Ribbed Bodice Sleeveless Dress' by Alexander McQueen, alongside her bag.

In 2020, Kate visited Cleve Court Care Home in Bath, with a pillar-box red, recycled Alexander McQueen long-line coat and her Grace Han bag.



© Samir Hussein In 2020, the princess and her husband stepped out during the royal train tour of the UK and the royal recycled her Emilia Wickstead check skirt, with a black roll-neck jumper, heeled Ralph Lauren boots and her much-loved bag once again.

