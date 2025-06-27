Zara Tindall just wore royal relative's exact silk dress four days later – and went undetected

While Zara Tindall proved her trailblazing fashion choices at Royal Ascot, stepping out in a power suit for the first time ever at the event, she took inspiration from a royal relative for her summery outfit on Sunday.

Princess Anne's daughter continued her stylish fashion streak at the Royal Windsor Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club on 22 June, where she wore a silky striped sundress from Ralph Lauren. The puff-sleeve design featured a round neck, a buttoned front and a tie waist before the material fell into an elegant A-line midi skirt. Oh, and just so you know, there's a new version for 2025 which you can shop online now for £325 / $398.

Royal fans may have spotted that it looked familiar since Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece wore the exact same designer dress four days earlier. On 18 June, Marie-Chantal – whose husband Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece's grandfather is the cousin of Zara's grandfather Prince Philip – was the picture of summer elegance in the dress, which she teamed with aviator glasses and straight blonde hair.

© Getty Zara Tindall wore a Ralph Lauren dress to the Royal Windsor Cup Final polo match

"First signed Greek copy of #mannersbeginatbreakfast, excited to see it finally in Greek!" Marie-Chantal wrote in her Instagram caption.

Meanwhile, Zara added a straw hat to shield from the sun, amping up the glamour in wedged heels and the 'Lottie' bag from Aspinal of London. With the appearances taking place just days apart, the royals proved how to dress the outfit up or down depending on the occasion.

Zara Tindall's fashion tips

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal wore a power suit to Ascot for the first time

Zara seems equally at home in a summer dress as she does in trainers and a cap for off-duty outings with her three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Mike Tindall's wife previously opened up about her fashion choices, telling HELLO! that she likes to strike a balance between "elegance and practicality" with her wardrobe.

"For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear. For events where I have to get more dressed up, I work with an amazing stylist who's brilliant at finding pieces that reflect the type of event it is," she said of Cheltenham, but her advice is relevant to all events.

© Getty Zara Tindall revealed she takes style tips from her mother Princess Anne

"So, for instance, when I go to Australia for the annual Magic Millions event, I wear a mix of British and Australian designers, and then continue wearing them when I'm back in the UK."

At home, Zara prefers to prioritise comfort and warmth – a trick she learnt from her mother, Princess Anne. One of her go-to pieces are Fairfax & Favor’s Regina boots, with the former Olumpic equestrian stating: "I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."