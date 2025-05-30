Queen Camilla's subtle show of support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Camilla's fashion sense is often understated but luxurious, and she frequently uses her style to pay tribute to various family members and loved ones.

Though she often makes subtle gestures towards her grandchildren from her first marriage through her accessories, she recently used her outfit to show support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in a time of difficulty for the family.

When the Queen arrived in Ottawa on Monday, during her and King Charles' official state visit to Canada, she wore a beautiful understated ensemble composed entirely of repeated pieces.

The centrepiece was her pale pink coat-dress from Anna Valentine – the very dress she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding back in 2018.

Queen Camilla's timing is incredibly significant, as this comes just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Queen Camilla isn't the only one who paid tribute to the pair

The Queen isn't alone in her subtle show of support for the Sussexes through her style, as Princess Kate also recently did a very similar thing.

Joining Prince William, Zara Tindall and Duchess Sophie, among others, at the Buckingham Palace garden party last week, the Princess of Wales looked radiant.

At her first garden party in two years, the 43-year-old wore a beautiful butter yellow dress from Emilia Wickstead, bang on trend for summer 2025, and accessorised with a hat from Philip Treacy, which caught the eye of many eagle-eyed royal style watchers.

In fact, Princess Kate had worn the very same design to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018 – it isn't known whether the choice was conscious, so soon after their anniversary, but needless to say it didn't go unnoticed.

The rest of Queen Camilla's outfit was stunning

Though the Queen's dress is what stole the show, especially in its sentimental value, the rest of her recycled ensemble was a fantastic example of her sustainable style.

She brought out her cap toe suede Chanel pumps, and their light beige hue perfectly complemented her light dress.

The 77-year-old also opted for some of her favourite accessories, including her signature Van Cleef and Arpels clover bracelet, her ecru Bottega handbag, her maple brooch, and her pendant that carries the initials of her grandchildren.