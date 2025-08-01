I'm a redhead, and here's why Sarah Ferguson is becoming my style inspiration

As much as I love being a redhead, some problems come with it that I don't always favour.

One -my skin goes as red as a lobster if I spend too long in the sun, and two, having a colour clash with my wardrobe. Some shades simply don't complement the redhead look, including red, orange and pastels, all of which can diminish our colouring.

As a fashion editor, I have to confess that I don't pay too much attention to these 'rules' and wear pretty much what I love, as life is too short in my humble opinion!

Sarah Ferguson looked stunning in her green Safiyaa gown

That being said, the Duchess of York was a shining example of dressing for your complexion on Monday at the Andrea Bocelli "Notti Toscane" event. The royal looked beautiful in her Safiyaa cape dress, known as the 'Sarita.' She cut such an elegant figure in the floor-length ensemble.

Sarah's floor-length gown looked magnificent with her red hair

In July, Sarah headed to the Knights of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes.

The Duchess of York added a modern feel to her dress with pops of hot pink

Looking stunning, the redhead royal rocked a glorious emerald green caped gown by London-based designer Safiyaa once again, which came complete with abstract pink inserts.

Her fancy frock, which featured twisting sleeves and an avant-garde cape, looked exquisite against the mother-of-two's famously red hair and fair skin. I really enjoyed the hot pink lining, which added a pop of colour, as well as the flattering square neckline. A masterclass in rocking green as a redhead, I would say!

Sarah has always loved the colour green

Why should redheads wear green?

"Redheads look particularly good in green because red and many shades of orange are the opposite colour to green on the colour wheel, creating a very striking and impactful look," explains Image consultant Marina Thomas. "Redheads tend to suit yellow-based colours, meaning they particularly suit greens that have more yellow pigment in them, such as olive greens, moss and khaki greens, as well as brighter grass greens," the talented professional adds.

Princess Beatrice's famous green dress

Sarah's older daughter, Princess Beatrice, knows the impact a green dress can give a redheaded gal. In 2019, Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, headed to the wedding of close friend Ellie Goulding, and the now mother-of-two wore an incredible racing green dress by The Vampire's Wife.

Beatrice wore a green dress by The Vampire's Wife in 2019

The signature silhouette of the now-defunct label was regularly seen across red carpets and royal events alike, which is a testament to the ultra-flattering cut of the cult brand. And the green shade became its trademark.