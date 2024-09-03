Mia Tindall just stole mother Zara's cool-girl £60 bag for outing with dad Mike

Mia Tindall has perfected the art of dressing down with flair thanks to her mother Zara Tindall.

The 10-year-old looked effortless as she joined her dad Mike at Betfred British Masters on 28 August in a white oversized T-shirt and cream shorts. She carried her essentials in a £63 cross-body bag known as the 'Branded Camera Bag' in a neutral oyster hue from Country Road – a brand loved by Zara.

© Greig Cowie/Shutterstock Mia was spotted with a trendy Country Road bag as she enjoyed a day out with her father Mike

Princess Anne's daughter was spotted carrying big bags full of products from the affordable retailer during her trip to the luxury Pacific Fair Shopping Centre on the Gold Coast in Australia in January 2024.

Zara and Mike had been visiting for the Magic Millions, but the former Olympic equestrian found a quiet moment in her schedule to browse around clothing stores such as Country Road, Seed and Sportsgirl.

She may have picked out the crossbody bag for herself - although she hasn't been pictured wearing it - or as a gift for her daughter during that trip.

© Getty The family often show off their laid back style

Mia's dark blonde hair had been styled straight and pulled back into a low ponytail, while her father looked relaxed in a blue polo shirt, white trousers and matching gloves.

The family – including Mia's younger siblings Lena and Lucas – are often pictured showcasing their casual wardrobes at sporting events.

For example, Mia recently wore blue Adidas trainers at the Hartpury International Horse Trials in July, while her younger brother rocked a cute £35 leaf print waterproof puddlesuit by Toastie at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing in August.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lucas Tindall was spotted in a cute puddlesuit with mum Zara in 2023



Zara’s stylist Laura Green previously opened up about the royal's style in an interview with PEOPLE.

© Getty Zara Tindall's stylist commented on her confident fashion choices

"There really is something very special about Zara, which sets her apart – she’s a natural beauty," she said, adding: "She’s very confident in her style."

Analysing her fashion choices, the stylist continued: "She loves clean lines, she styles things really beautifully, she’s not a trendsetter and she’s not trying to be a fashion icon, she’s just really polished and beautifully dressed."

