Princess Kate whips up a spectacular look in custard-coloured co-ord

The Princess of Wales has made no secret of her ambition to ensure young people have the right tools in place to take care of their mental wellbeing. Her latest royal engagement saw her visit Nottingham Trent University, where she dropped into a Freshers Fayre to learn more about how students are supporting each other.

Princess Kate, 42, finally departed from her month-long streak of wearing trouser suits as she stepped out in a luxurious ribbed co-ord from French label Sézane, which counts Gigi Hadid and Sienna Miller as fans.

The wife of Prince William boasted poster girl perfection in the timeless ribbed set, which consisted of the label's 'Naelle' skirt and 'Sami' jumper - both of which are crafted from rich merino wool and organic cotton.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

Princess Kate's ensemble featured a silhouette-skimming midi skirt paired with a scoop-neck jumper adorned with a button placket at the bottom of the sleeve. Both pieces, which came in a soft buttercream hue, complemented the royal's chocolate brown tresses perfectly.

The mother-of-three styled her tumbling locks in glamorous curls, opting for her usual illuminating makeup combination of a glowy base, rosy blush and smokey brown eyeshadow.

© Getty Princess Kate looked effortlessly elegant in a knitted ensemble from Sézane

Levelling up her autumnal getup, Princess Kate rocked a pair of Gianvito Rossi 'Gianvito 105' Bisque Suede Pumps and a mini 'Holly' bag from British brand Tusting.

The royal accessorised with faux pearl drop hoops from Simone Rocha, and her £390k sapphire and diamond engagement ring which formerly belonged to the late Princess Diana.

© Getty The Princess of Wales speaks to students and staff during a visit to Nottingham Trent University

Royal style fans couldn't get enough of Kate's custard-hued co-ord, taking to Instagram page @royalfashionpolice to share their thoughts on her sartorial prowess. "She looks stunning! This outfit screams classic Kate but with a modern twist," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Love this stunning autumn outfit! And would work as separates! Winner!"

"Love it. She looks phenomenal," added a third, while a fourth wrote: "LOVE IT!! Finally a glimpse of the old Princess style I love."

© Getty The Princess speaks to students and staff to learn about their mental health support system

Princess Kate's obvious shift to wearing more trouser suits has sparked confusion amongst royal watchers recently.

Leaving her fabulous feminine fits and playful pieces behind since returning to royal engagements this summer, style expert Miranda Holder told HELLO! that Kate's clean, corporate look is most likely a bid to refocus the nation's attention onto the Princess' work, rather than her style.

LISTEN: HELLO! discuss what goes into bringing the royals to the screen featuring guest Matthew Lopez, the director of the smash hit film 'Red, White and Royal Blue'