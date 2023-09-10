The subtle tribute Princess Kate made to her children that everyone totally missed

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were clearly on Kate’s mind as she made a surprise appearance on Mike Tindall’s podcast

Amongst the excitement of Princess Kate’s surprise appearance on Mike Tindall’s podcast at the weekend, there was a small - and very sweet fashion detail that everyone missed.

Along with the elegant form-fitting blazer, cropped navy trousers and white top she wore, the Princess of Wales wore a new necklace. The Daniella Draper Three Star Necklace she wore featured one delicate star for each of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Chris Jackson Prince William and Princess Kate made a surprise appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast

Kate is a big fan of Daniella’s jewellery and has several other pieces - including a Gold Citrine Treasure Necklace and mini cupid hoop earrings which were her go-to for Zoom calls back in times of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

How sure can we be that the stars symbolise her children? Well, it’s well known that Kate loves to wear symbolic jewellery, and she has several engraved with, or bearing her children’s initials - including one by St Martin’s graduate Daniella. How sweet.

Kate was on top form as she took part in the newly released special episode of Mike Tindall's podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, which he hosts with fellow rugby star James Haskell and presenter Alex Payne,

The royal mum and her husband Prince William joined Princess Anne to mark the start of the Rugby World Cup.

It was a show full of amazing anecdotes for royal fans, who learned more about how the royal kids are taking after their parents in inheriting their love of sports - and their competitive streaks!

Rugby star James brought up the friendly rivalry between the Prince and Princess of Wales. "I don't know where this has come from," Kate joked, before adding: "I don't think we've actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us."

When asked whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were picking up the competitive nature of the husband-and-wife team, Princess Anne shared her thoughts, saying: "Just a little bit, I think."

© Getty The royal also watched he England Rugby team play during the weekend

Princess Kate added: "They're all of different temperments and as they're growing and trying out different sports, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."