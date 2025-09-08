Princess Kate's new checked Alessandra Rich dress she kept secret in her wardrobe for months

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's new checked Alessandra Rich dress she kept secret in her wardrobe for months
The Princess of Wales surprises fans in an unannounced appearance, wearing a stunning grey checked dress with a Peter Pan collar - a big fashion trend for Autumn 2025

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales smiles during a visit with Prince William, at the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Spiral Skills in Lambeth on Monday - an establishment which has received funding from the Prince's homelessness initiative Homewards. The royal couple looked in great spirits as they arrived, looking as chic and well put together as ever. Kate, 43, looked dazzling in a stunning new printed grey dress. The glorious midi design was by one of her favourite designers, Alessandra Rich, and came with voluminous puff sleeves and an incredible 'Peter Pan' collar. We loved the modern yet elegant design, which was eye-catching with its bold statement buttons and structured shape. Kate teamed the style with a pair of sleek high heels and wore her much-talked-about hair flowing and loosely curled.

The dress was a past-season buy, worth around £2,000. Kate has never worn it publicly - it's clearly a style she has been keeping pristine for a future royal appearance. It's ideal for this time of year as the darker tone is ideal for the upcoming autumn/winter season

The frock is sadly no longer available, but we've found a fab alternative from New Look for a fraction of the price if you fancy trying to recreate Kate's fabulous new look. The 'Peter Pan' collar has become pretty prolific in recent years - the oversized style is eye-catching and is categorised by its flat shape and rounded corners.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate's check dress was an Alessandra Rich number
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with members during a visit with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales to the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince will meet with members from Sunningdale WI there and across Berkshire to hear about the work of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate's dress is a past-seaon buy she hasnt worn publicly before
New Look has a similar style that looks very like Kate's designer number
It's a gentle nod to vintage style - it first featured on dresses in the 1920s, and has had a distinct revival in recent years. The great thing about having a dress with this type of collar is that no neck jewellery is needed - it's an eye-catching piece in itself.

Kate's love of heritage print

This isn't the first time that Kate has sported a grey checked dress. 

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wore this high street number by Zara in 2021, which looked similar,  and she's worn it consistently ever since - most recently in January this year.

Kate smiling at little girl at children's hospice© Getty
Kate wore her Zara grey heritage dress earlier this year

 The dress comes with a bow-adorned neckline and flippy pleated skirt. 

kate zara dress
Kate's worn the style many times before

For 2025, the royal teamed the mid-length belted style with towering stilettos and a longline bridal white coat.

