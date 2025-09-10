Princess Kate's 'respectful' tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II that adhered to strict protocols

For the Princess of Wales, fashion isn't just about appearance: every look is meaningful, and every outfit is symbolic. She always wears red to diplomatic occasions, for example, and has occasionally used accessories, such as pins, to pay tribute to members of her family. Earlier this week, Prince William's wife made a subtle but meaningful reference to a particularly significant photograph of her husband's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. By wearing a dress that bore a very close resemblance to the one worn by the late monarch in the picture, Princess Kate made an understated tribute that warmed our hearts – but we bet you missed it.

The 43-year-old looked as magnificent as ever in a brand-new printed grey midi dress from Alessandra Rich, one of her go-to designers. The piece featured voluminous puffed sleeves, a Peter Pan collar, and a structured silhouette, making for a rather modern design to contrast the gorgeous heritage print.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate's Alessandra Rich dress was a tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

However, eagle-eyed royal blogger @katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk on Instagram noticed that the dress bore a very close resemblance to the plaid skirt worn in the last photograph taken of Queen Elizabeth II, when she welcomed Liz Truss at Balmoral; they pointed out that the dress "paid a lovely tribute to the last pic of the queen".

They continued: "Of course, Catherine was respecting protocol considerations for the mourning period (because of the death of the Duchess of Kent) but, in addition, she chose a fabric which remembers one of the skirts that Queen Elizabeth wore for her last public appearance ever. A lovely way to remember Her Majesty."

Princess Kate's gorgeous outfit

Alongside her Alessandra Rich dress, the mother-of-three wore a pair of sleek high heels, and wore her hair, which has recently caused a lot of conversation, in loose, flowing curls. Though modern in silhouette, the dress is a gentle gesture towards vintage style, thanks to the plaid print, but especially due to the Peter Pan collar.

It's an eye-catching style characterised by its flat shape and rounded corners. The style first featured on dresses in the 1920s, and has begun to see quite the resurgence in popularity over the last couple of years. The best part is that you don't even need any neck jewellery to accessorise, as the collar stands out enough on its own!