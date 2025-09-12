The Duchess of Edinburgh joins niece Zara Tindall at horse trials ahead of overseas trip

The Duchess of Edinburgh mastered transitional dressing as she attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials at Cornbury Park on Friday. Sophie, 60, teamed a brown tweed blazer over a crisp white shirt and a sweeping navy maxi skirt, accessorising with a chunky tan belt to accentuate her waist. The ensemble was perfect for the sunshine and showers. The royal mum-of-two has been a regular at the equestrian event for the past three years and was joined by her niece, Zara Tindall, who competed at the trials. Sophie's outing comes ahead of another long-haul overseas trip.

The Duchess returned from her visit to Canada on Tuesday, where she attended the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament and met with veterans and military personnel. She will join her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, for a trip to Japan, from Wednesday 18 to Monday 22 September, to celebrate the strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Japan.

In Osaka and Tokyo, Prince Edward and Sophie will undertake engagements on themes which resonate in both countries, including youth opportunity, sustainability and innovation, educating the next generation, and women in leadership. The couple will also visit the UK and Japanese Pavilions at EXPO 2025, Osaka, Kansai. Before travelling to Japan, the Duke, 61, will visit Papua New Guinea from Sunday 14 to 17 September to attend celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the country's independence from Australia.

1/ 5 © Getty Images for Cornbury House Sophie with David Howden (right) Family event The Cornbury House Horse Trials was founded by David Howden and his family in 2020, an event "which combines world-class eventing with a celebration of locally sourced food and drink and family entertainment". Sophie first attended the horse trials in 2023, and last year she presented the trophy to the winner of the British Eventing Young Horse Championship class for five-year-olds.



2/ 5 © Getty Images for Cornbury House The ladies made a stylish pair Fiona Howden and Sophie Sophie and Edward are close friends with David and his wife, Fiona Howden. David is the founder and CEO of the Howden Group, an independent insurance company owned by its employee shareholders. The couple have previously joined the Edinburghs at Royal Ascot. Sophie posed for a snap with Fiona, who looked elegant in a blue paisley-print belted dress with a beaded necklace and tan leather boots.

3/ 5 © Getty Images for Cornbury House Sophie takes cover Sunshine and showers At one point, the Duchess was spotted making a dash for shelter as the heavens opened up at Cornbury Park, which is located in the Oxfordshire countryside.



4/ 5 © Getty Images for Cornbury House Jemma Powell, Fiona Howden and the Duchess Art exhibition Sophie was also pictured with actress and artist, Jemma Powell, who is showcasing her work at a special exhibition at the Cornbury House Horse Trials. She starred in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland and is married to British musician, Jack Savoretti.



5/ 5 © Getty Images for Cornbury House Zara pictured with Fiona Howden Zara Tindall Zara Tindall looked the epitome of countryside chic in one of this season's must-have barn jackets, a coffee-coloured knit, blue jeans and wellington boots.



