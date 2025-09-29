Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate and Queen Camilla make a case for perfect plaid in September 2025
See the best royal style photos from September 2025, including the Princess of Wales' chic designer co-ord and Queen Maxima's all white ensemble

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales smiles during a visit with Prince William, at the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
2 minutes ago
As September comes to an end and the colder months are upon us, it can be difficult to know what to wear. With the weather forecast saying one thing yet feeling like another, it sometimes feels like we can never win! But if you're in need of some inspiration for your autumn wardrobe, then look no further than our favourite royal ladies, who are really setting the tone for autumn fashion. Plaid and two-pieces have been leading the way, and the cyclical nature of fashion has been evident this month as everyone from Queen Camilla to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands makes a case for timeless trends. 

Our highlights? The Princess of Wales looked seriously elegant in her Alessandra Rich dress, while the Duchess of Edinburgh subverted expectations by wearing a black shirt dress, paired with her milky-pink Jimmy Choo 'Rosalia' kitten heels. For the latest details on royal fashion, keep scrolling - we have all the looks in one place!

Who is on our Royal Style Watch this September? Keep scrolling to find out which royals set the standard for Autumn...

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, greets their guests on the Windsor Estate, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, at the start of a second State Visit of US President Donald Trump. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Catharine of Wales

The Princess of Wales embodied elegance as she and the Prince of Wales met US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on the first day of his state visit to the UK. The Princess strutted in a beautiful burgundy coat dress, complete with a hat to match.

Dressing to impress, the royal kept her look tonal thanks to coordinating heels and a designer bag, and added a pair of dazzling diamond earrings.

CHARLBURY, OXFORDSHIRE - SEPTEMBER 12: Zara Tindall and Fiona Howden attend Cornbury House Horse Trials at Cornbury Park on September 12, 2025 in Charlbury, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Cornbury House Horse Trials)© Getty Images for Cornbury House

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials at Cornbury Park earlier this month, embracing her trademark equestrian-chic style.

Her look consisted of a brown barn jacket, a grey jumper, blue jeans and dark green Wellington boots. As the poster girl for glamorous tweed and tartan, she looked stunning.

Princess Charlene of Monaco © Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene attended the 69th Ballon d'Or, looking as stunning as ever. Wearing a floor-length white dress with a boat neckline and an elegant updo accompanied by a rouge lip and small diamond hoop earrings, the Monaco royal was a picture of understated elegance.

Princess Anne© Getty Images

Princess Anne

Princess Anne visited the Scottish Parliament Building to unveil a new portrait of King Charles III and dressed for the occasion. She looked smart in a true-red top with a suede tweed coat with matching buttons.

The Princess Royal accessorised with a black bag, her trusty gloves and small pearl earrings.

Queen Camilla © Getty Images

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla

Attending the Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House, Queen Camilla was pictured looking ever so stylish. In blue and white polka-dot dress, with a beautiful white accent down the centre, accompanied with a white bag and grey heels, she walked with elegance.


Queen Mathilde© Photonews via Getty Images

Queen Mathilde

Queen Mathilde of Belgium made a statement during her royal visit to the United Nations Office, wearing a beautiful butter yellow ensemble. She turned heads in a top and skirt co-ord, which perfectly coordinated with her headband and her cream bag and heels.




WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle during the state visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales

Princess Kate was pictured looking regal for President Trump's state visit, wearing what has to be hands-down her best look of the month. Her beautiful gown featured an exquisite gold overlay, offering a hint of glamour while remaining tasteful and modest. 

This made us think it could be Kate's way of adhering to the 'naked dress' trend, which is big on the red carpet and amongst the A-list. Topped with her favourite Lover's Knot tiara, she looked magnificent.

Duchess of Edinburgh visit to Canada, wearing a long, black dress© PA Images via Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore all black to mourn the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 September. Donning an elegant shirtdress with long sleeves and a cinched waist, complete with her light pink Jimmy Choo 'Rosalia' pumps, she presented the King's Coronation medals to retired Lieutenant Richard Mack.

CRATHIE, ABERDEENSHIRE - SEPTEMBER 7: Queen Camilla arrives to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral on September 7, 2025 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire. (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool / Getty Images)© Getty Images

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle. She donned a deep green button-up jacket paired with a rich red plaid skirt, and accessorised with a cream bag and a hat to match her jacket. 

Tweed and tartan have long been staples amongst the royals, and we love how she paid tribute to the Scottish home during her stay.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and family at Traditional Monegasque Picnic © Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked beautiful when she attended The U Cavagnëtu, a traditional Monegasque picnic. She wore a long, white, capped-sleeve dress with light pink kitten heels to complement her complexion. 

Holding a bunch of flowers alongside her husband Prince Albert II of Monaco, and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, she looked radiant.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visits Sisters at a former monastery, wearing a white dress and heels© Getty Images

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited the sisters at a former monastery that provides facilities for new residents. For her visit, she wore a Tory Burch linen lace cropped blouse and lace skirt, and was the picture of grace and style.

The scalloped detailing on the bodice added a playful touch to her dress. Top marks!

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales departing a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institute. Cathrine is wearing a set, a grey checked blazer and long skirt and William is wearing a black suit© Royal Fashion Daily

The Princess of Wales

One of our favourite looks of the month has to be Princess Kate's chic plaid by dress by Alessandra Rich. It was grey, white and maroon - the perfect colours for September - and featured puckered sleeves. 

She wore the classic design when she joined Prince William on a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institute in Sunningdale, West London.

 
Queen Mary of Denmark arrives at Ocean Kaj wearing a floral long sleeve shirt, a long black skirt, and black and pink flat shoes© Royal Fashion Daily

Queen Mary of Denmark

Queen Mary of Denmark attended the Ocean Kaj event this month, looking seriously stunning. She sported a glamorous 'Crush' printed blouse by Zimmermann borrowed from her daughter

She paired the colourful tones with a black Skall Studio skirt, and chic black heels.

King Charles and Prince William smiling together in feathery hats© Getty

