Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate and Queen Camilla make a case for perfect plaid in September 2025

As September comes to an end and the colder months are upon us, it can be difficult to know what to wear. With the weather forecast saying one thing yet feeling like another, it sometimes feels like we can never win! But if you're in need of some inspiration for your autumn wardrobe, then look no further than our favourite royal ladies, who are really setting the tone for autumn fashion. Plaid and two-pieces have been leading the way, and the cyclical nature of fashion has been evident this month as everyone from Queen Camilla to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands makes a case for timeless trends.

Our highlights? The Princess of Wales looked seriously elegant in her Alessandra Rich dress, while the Duchess of Edinburgh subverted expectations by wearing a black shirt dress, paired with her milky-pink Jimmy Choo 'Rosalia' kitten heels. For the latest details on royal fashion, keep scrolling - we have all the looks in one place!

Who is on our Royal Style Watch this September? Keep scrolling to find out which royals set the standard for Autumn...

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Catharine of Wales The Princess of Wales embodied elegance as she and the Prince of Wales met US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on the first day of his state visit to the UK. The Princess strutted in a beautiful burgundy coat dress, complete with a hat to match. Dressing to impress, the royal kept her look tonal thanks to coordinating heels and a designer bag, and added a pair of dazzling diamond earrings.



© Getty Images for Cornbury House Zara Tindall Zara Tindall attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials at Cornbury Park earlier this month, embracing her trademark equestrian-chic style. Her look consisted of a brown barn jacket, a grey jumper, blue jeans and dark green Wellington boots. As the poster girl for glamorous tweed and tartan, she looked stunning.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco Princess Charlene attended the 69th Ballon d'Or, looking as stunning as ever. Wearing a floor-length white dress with a boat neckline and an elegant updo accompanied by a rouge lip and small diamond hoop earrings, the Monaco royal was a picture of understated elegance.

© Getty Images Princess Anne Princess Anne visited the Scottish Parliament Building to unveil a new portrait of King Charles III and dressed for the occasion. She looked smart in a true-red top with a suede tweed coat with matching buttons. The Princess Royal accessorised with a black bag, her trusty gloves and small pearl earrings.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla Queen Camilla Attending the Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House, Queen Camilla was pictured looking ever so stylish. In blue and white polka-dot dress, with a beautiful white accent down the centre, accompanied with a white bag and grey heels, she walked with elegance.



© Photonews via Getty Images Queen Mathilde Queen Mathilde of Belgium made a statement during her royal visit to the United Nations Office, wearing a beautiful butter yellow ensemble. She turned heads in a top and skirt co-ord, which perfectly coordinated with her headband and her cream bag and heels.







© Getty Images The Princess of Wales Princess Kate was pictured looking regal for President Trump's state visit, wearing what has to be hands-down her best look of the month. Her beautiful gown featured an exquisite gold overlay, offering a hint of glamour while remaining tasteful and modest. This made us think it could be Kate's way of adhering to the 'naked dress' trend, which is big on the red carpet and amongst the A-list. Topped with her favourite Lover's Knot tiara, she looked magnificent.



© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh The Duchess of Edinburgh wore all black to mourn the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 September. Donning an elegant shirtdress with long sleeves and a cinched waist, complete with her light pink Jimmy Choo 'Rosalia' pumps, she presented the King's Coronation medals to retired Lieutenant Richard Mack.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla Queen Camilla attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle. She donned a deep green button-up jacket paired with a rich red plaid skirt, and accessorised with a cream bag and a hat to match her jacket. Tweed and tartan have long been staples amongst the royals, and we love how she paid tribute to the Scottish home during her stay.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco Princess Charlene of Monaco looked beautiful when she attended The U Cavagnëtu, a traditional Monegasque picnic. She wore a long, white, capped-sleeve dress with light pink kitten heels to complement her complexion. Holding a bunch of flowers alongside her husband Prince Albert II of Monaco, and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, she looked radiant.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima of The Netherlands Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited the sisters at a former monastery that provides facilities for new residents. For her visit, she wore a Tory Burch linen lace cropped blouse and lace skirt, and was the picture of grace and style. The scalloped detailing on the bodice added a playful touch to her dress. Top marks!

© Royal Fashion Daily The Princess of Wales One of our favourite looks of the month has to be Princess Kate's chic plaid by dress by Alessandra Rich. It was grey, white and maroon - the perfect colours for September - and featured puckered sleeves. She wore the classic design when she joined Prince William on a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institute in Sunningdale, West London.

© Royal Fashion Daily Queen Mary of Denmark Queen Mary of Denmark attended the Ocean Kaj event this month, looking seriously stunning. She sported a glamorous 'Crush' printed blouse by Zimmermann borrowed from her daughter. She paired the colourful tones with a black Skall Studio skirt, and chic black heels.



