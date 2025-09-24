Princess Kate just made sassy 3.5-inch stilettos the coolest new shoe trend

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just made sassy 3.5-inch stilettos the coolest new shoe trend
The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked incredible during her latest royal appearance in Southport

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. © Getty
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales wowed onlookers on Tuesday as she headed to Southport. The stunning mother-of-three wore a respectful outfit, including a pair of tailored trousers, a long-line coat, and a pastel pink, pussybow shirt by Burberry. The wife of Prince William paired her exquisite ensemble with a pair of high heels by Hugo Boss, which were of the towering, stiletto variety.  The royal has worn the style multiple times, and they go just as well with skirts as they do with trousers.

They are grey in colour, come embossed with a snakeskin print, and the heel is 3.5 inches in height, making them one high pair of stamps. Super high shoes step (see what we did there) in and out of fashion. The block heel is widely considered more comfortable, and fancy flats are their own kind of entity. But the stiletto is often associated with 90s fashion, and Kate's flying the flag for millennials with her fabulous choice of footwear.

Kate Middleton arriving in Southport in grey coat and pink blouse© Getty Images
Kate looked stunning in her Boss high heels

Kate's high heel moments

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seen arriving at Wimbledon Grand Slam tennis tournament at Wimbledon on June 27, 2011 in London, England. © FilmMagic

Kate loves L.K.Bennett's 'Sledge' pumps

2011

In 2011, not long after the monumental royal wedding, Kate joined her husband on Centre Court, taking her seat in the Royal Box to watch Great Britain's Andy Murray and France's Richard Gasquet. The brunette beauty wore a dress known as the 'Moraiah' by Temperley London. Kate donned a pair of nude high heels by one of her favourite luxury high street stores, L.K.Bennett. Known as the 'Sledge Pumps', it's fair to say these heels are pretty high, which is no mean feat in the Royal Box, where the steps look pretty steep.

Kate and William talking to a man© Getty

The Princess rocked scalloped suede sandals by Prada

2017

In 2017, Kate attended a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, the last original dancehall in Berlin, on the second day of her and Prince William's visit to Germany. The royal was seen sporting four-inch heels, a pair of scalloped suede sandals by Prada with a Markus Lupfer printed midi dress

Kate Middleton wears green dress by Edeline Lee and green high heels by Emmy London© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal wore her Emmy London heels with a green dress by Edeline Lee

2022

A shoe brand that Kate really can't be without is a pair of heels by Emmy London. Back in 2022, Kate went to an event to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum/ The royal looked radiant in her green Edeline Lee frock with a pair of Emmy London 'Rebecca' pumps in the same shade.

Kate Middleton arrives at a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral on July 05, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. © Getty

Kate matched her shoes with her stunning Catherine Walker coat dress

2023

Kate always looks glorious in royal blue, and she didn't disappoint at the service of thanksgiving at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral in 2023. Her Catherine Walker coat dress looked magnificent, as did her £495 Rebecca pumps once again, this time in the same jewel-toned heels as her coat.

