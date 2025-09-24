Princess Kate just made sassy 3.5-inch stilettos the coolest new shoe trend

They are grey in colour, come embossed with a snakeskin print, and the heel is 3.5 inches in height, making them one high pair of stamps. Super high shoes step (see what we did there) in and out of fashion. The block heel is widely considered more comfortable, and fancy flats are their own kind of entity. But the stiletto is often associated with 90s fashion, and Kate's flying the flag for millennials with her fabulous choice of footwear.
Kate's high heel moments
Kate loves L.K.Bennett's 'Sledge' pumps
2011
In 2011, not long after the monumental royal wedding, Kate joined her husband on Centre Court, taking her seat in the Royal Box to watch Great Britain's Andy Murray and France's Richard Gasquet. The brunette beauty wore a dress known as the 'Moraiah' by Temperley London. Kate donned a pair of nude high heels by one of her favourite luxury high street stores, L.K.Bennett. Known as the 'Sledge Pumps', it's fair to say these heels are pretty high, which is no mean feat in the Royal Box, where the steps look pretty steep.
The Princess rocked scalloped suede sandals by Prada
2017
In 2017, Kate attended a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, the last original dancehall in Berlin, on the second day of her and Prince William's visit to Germany. The royal was seen sporting four-inch heels, a pair of scalloped suede sandals by Prada with a Markus Lupfer printed midi dress
The royal wore her Emmy London heels with a green dress by Edeline Lee
2022
A shoe brand that Kate really can't be without is a pair of heels by Emmy London. Back in 2022, Kate went to an event to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum/ The royal looked radiant in her green Edeline Lee frock with a pair of Emmy London 'Rebecca' pumps in the same shade.
Kate matched her shoes with her stunning Catherine Walker coat dress
2023
Kate always looks glorious in royal blue, and she didn't disappoint at the service of thanksgiving at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral in 2023. Her Catherine Walker coat dress looked magnificent, as did her £495 Rebecca pumps once again, this time in the same jewel-toned heels as her coat.
