Princess Kate just made sassy 3.5-inch stilettos the coolest new shoe trend

The Princess of Wales wowed onlookers on Tuesday as she headed to Southport. The stunning mother-of-three wore a respectful outfit, including a pair of tailored trousers, a long-line coat, and a pastel pink, pussybow shirt by Burberry. The wife of Prince William paired her exquisite ensemble with a pair of high heels by Hugo Boss, which were of the towering, stiletto variety. The royal has worn the style multiple times, and they go just as well with skirts as they do with trousers.

They are grey in colour, come embossed with a snakeskin print, and the heel is 3.5 inches in height, making them one high pair of stamps. Super high shoes step (see what we did there) in and out of fashion. The block heel is widely considered more comfortable, and fancy flats are their own kind of entity. But the stiletto is often associated with 90s fashion, and Kate's flying the flag for millennials with her fabulous choice of footwear.

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her Boss high heels

Kate's high heel moments



© FilmMagic Kate loves L.K.Bennett's 'Sledge' pumps 2011 In 2011, not long after the monumental royal wedding, Kate joined her husband on Centre Court, taking her seat in the Royal Box to watch Great Britain's Andy Murray and France's Richard Gasquet. The brunette beauty wore a dress known as the 'Moraiah' by Temperley London. Kate donned a pair of nude high heels by one of her favourite luxury high street stores, L.K.Bennett. Known as the 'Sledge Pumps', it's fair to say these heels are pretty high, which is no mean feat in the Royal Box, where the steps look pretty steep.



© Getty The Princess rocked scalloped suede sandals by Prada 2017 In 2017, Kate attended a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, the last original dancehall in Berlin, on the second day of her and Prince William's visit to Germany. The royal was seen sporting four-inch heels, a pair of scalloped suede sandals by Prada with a Markus Lupfer printed midi dress



© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royal wore her Emmy London heels with a green dress by Edeline Lee 2022 A shoe brand that Kate really can't be without is a pair of heels by Emmy London. Back in 2022, Kate went to an event to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum/ The royal looked radiant in her green Edeline Lee frock with a pair of Emmy London 'Rebecca' pumps in the same shade.

