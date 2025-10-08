Princess Kate's 'ruffle bust' dress may be her most dramatic style of all

Kate's Jenny Packham style was dramatically gorgeous
With her famous mane swept back off her face in a tightly woven bun, Kate's epic gown took centre stage and royal fans all over the world fell in love with it. The Princess decided to coordinate her jewels with this gown, borrowing emerald jewellery from the late Queen Elizabeth II. The brunette mother-of-three also had the Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star pinned to her lapel. She wore the style at a special dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica.
Kate looked stunning in her golden gown
Kate's golden girl moment
Another show-stopping moment for her Royal Highness was when she wore another Jenny Packham gown - this time back in 2021, to the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. The royal gave every Bond Girl in history a run for their money in her designer gown, which featured a twisted waist and was stitched with a mass of gold sequins with a rather abstract addition - an incredible, bejewelled cape.
The Prince and Princess of Wales had a fabulous time
The dress also boasted a plunging neckline, something the royal hadn't embraced before. This mesmerising dress had so many dramatic elements to it - sequins, shoulder pads and the gold shade was unusual for her, since she tends to favour more primary tones when it comes stop her occasionwear.
When the leaves turn and the air sharpens, few people step sartorially into autumn quite like Princess Kate, and over on the The HELLO! Royal Club, The Royal Shopper, Leanne Bayley, has revealed nine of Kate's best autumnal style tricks and how you can copy them affordably. Click on the button below to get Leanne's expert advice now.