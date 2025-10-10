Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall, 44, nails 'edgy' autumn style in leather jacket and heeled boots
Subscribe
Zara Tindall, 44, nails 'edgy' autumn style in leather jacket and heeled boots

Zara Tindall, 44, nails 'edgy' autumn style in leather jacket and heeled boots

Zara Tindall's racing fashion is where she shines brightest, for both casual and more formal events, and her autumn wardrobe is always a sight to behold

Zara Tindall attends day 2 'Style Wednesday' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2024 in Cheltenham, England. This year organisers at the Cheltenham Festival have decided to re-style the traditional Ladies Day Meet calling it Style Wednesday. © Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Zara Tindall is possibly the most versatile British royal when it comes to seasonal style: from her gorgeous winter coats to her unbelievably beautiful floral dresses for the summer, she's got it all covered. However, in autumn, the most volatile transitional season, she has a wardrobe fit for every surprise. Just this week, she brought out a brand new set of clothes for a quiet trip to the Netherlands, and I think this might be the coolest that she's looked all year. Scroll down to find out about Zara's outfit…

Appearing at the vet check for the Boekelo Horse Trials in the Netherlands on Wednesday, the daughter of the Princess Royal showcased yet another masterclass in her racing fashion in an incredibly chic outfit, which, in a rare move from Zara, allowed two pieces she's not worn out before to shine.

Zara tindall in all brown leather look outfit© Dave Benett
Zara Tindall wore a lot more leather in her more daring fashion days

As identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, the 44-year-old opted for the Ginevra leather jacket from The Fold in a beautiful deep navy colour, which you can buy from the brand yourself for just £695. It's a luxurious coat with a modern crew neckline and slim fit and "subtle peplum waist", according to the brand. 

To accessorise, she brought out the Boudica heeled ankle boots from her go-to country lifestyle brand, Fairfax & Favor, though this is a pair that she's not been seen wearing before. The shoe is a new addition to the luxury house's much-loved 'Boudica' line, a premium boot with what they describe as a "more feminine edge". 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Zara Tindall's racing fashion

The leather-lined boots also featured a padded insole and some of the brand's signature details, such as the elasticated webbing and their hallmark shield hardware. For just £245, they're a brilliantly-crafted winter-ready shoe that also offers a taste of seasonal luxury.

Sticking to one shade, Zara also opted for a cerulean turtleneck and a pair of similarly-hued corduroy trousers with a straight-legged silhouette, offering a beautiful balance of both comfort and style, while letting the brown of her new suede shoes break up the colour. Scroll down to see our favourite racing looks from Zara in 2025…

Zara Tindall layered with leather gloves and a vibrant yellow hat at Cheltenham© James Whatling

Another navy beauty

Navy really is Zara's colour! Leading the racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the Olympic equestrian looked absolutely incredible in a navy coat from Fairfax & Favor, with a mustard fascinator for a pop of colour.

Zara Tindall in blue suit© PA Images via Getty Images

A first for the royal

Zara wore a suit for the first time at Ascot on day four of the races this year, stepping out in a magnificent light-blue two-piece from Veronica Beard, which she layered over a very luxurious-looking silk shirt.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall on day three of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival © Getty

Outstanding in olive

For day three of Cheltenham, the 44-year-old stepped out in a lovely olive coat from Hobbs, alongside her husband Mike Tindall, who looked dapper coordinating with his wife in a muted tweed suit.

Zara Tindall looked brilliant in her A-line midi dress© UK Press via Getty Images

Blue is her colour

The first day of Royal Ascot this year saw a poignant family reunion, and Zara looked amazing for the occasion, sun-kissed and donning a sky-blue A-line midi dress from Rebecca Vallance, with a classy fitted empire bodice, high neckline and gorgeous lace detailing over the sheer midsection.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Zara Tindall's 'My Fair Lady' moment
Zara Tindall's 'My Fair Lady' moment
According to this jewellery expert, Princess Anne's only daughter, Zara Tindall, looked just like Audrey Hepburn as she stepped out for this British summer event
Read More