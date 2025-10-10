Zara Tindall, 44, nails 'edgy' autumn style in leather jacket and heeled boots

Zara Tindall is possibly the most versatile British royal when it comes to seasonal style: from her gorgeous winter coats to her unbelievably beautiful floral dresses for the summer, she's got it all covered. However, in autumn, the most volatile transitional season, she has a wardrobe fit for every surprise. Just this week, she brought out a brand new set of clothes for a quiet trip to the Netherlands, and I think this might be the coolest that she's looked all year. Scroll down to find out about Zara's outfit…

Appearing at the vet check for the Boekelo Horse Trials in the Netherlands on Wednesday, the daughter of the Princess Royal showcased yet another masterclass in her racing fashion in an incredibly chic outfit, which, in a rare move from Zara, allowed two pieces she's not worn out before to shine.

© Dave Benett Zara Tindall wore a lot more leather in her more daring fashion days

As identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, the 44-year-old opted for the Ginevra leather jacket from The Fold in a beautiful deep navy colour, which you can buy from the brand yourself for just £695. It's a luxurious coat with a modern crew neckline and slim fit and "subtle peplum waist", according to the brand.

To accessorise, she brought out the Boudica heeled ankle boots from her go-to country lifestyle brand, Fairfax & Favor, though this is a pair that she's not been seen wearing before. The shoe is a new addition to the luxury house's much-loved 'Boudica' line, a premium boot with what they describe as a "more feminine edge".

The leather-lined boots also featured a padded insole and some of the brand's signature details, such as the elasticated webbing and their hallmark shield hardware. For just £245, they're a brilliantly-crafted winter-ready shoe that also offers a taste of seasonal luxury.

Sticking to one shade, Zara also opted for a cerulean turtleneck and a pair of similarly-hued corduroy trousers with a straight-legged silhouette, offering a beautiful balance of both comfort and style, while letting the brown of her new suede shoes break up the colour. Scroll down to see our favourite racing looks from Zara in 2025…

© James Whatling Another navy beauty Navy really is Zara's colour! Leading the racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the Olympic equestrian looked absolutely incredible in a navy coat from Fairfax & Favor, with a mustard fascinator for a pop of colour.

© PA Images via Getty Images A first for the royal Zara wore a suit for the first time at Ascot on day four of the races this year, stepping out in a magnificent light-blue two-piece from Veronica Beard, which she layered over a very luxurious-looking silk shirt.

© Getty Outstanding in olive For day three of Cheltenham, the 44-year-old stepped out in a lovely olive coat from Hobbs, alongside her husband Mike Tindall, who looked dapper coordinating with his wife in a muted tweed suit.