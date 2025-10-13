Meghan Markle just wore Queen Elizabeth II’s most famous horse-print fashion accessory

The Duchess of Sussex has spent the last few days in New York City, and we have been loving her incredible array of new clothes. As someone who has covered Meghan's fashion since news of her relationship with Prince Harry hit the headlines in 2017, I think Meghan always looks sleek, favouring tailored pieces, and it's easy to see why - they suit her so much! From smart blazers to trousers, little touches of gold jewellery and Hollywood shades, she is a modern style muse. A few days ago, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was spotted getting out of a car in a fabulous getup, and it included an item that her late grandmother-in-law famously wore profusely.

Meghan had a silk scarf tied around her neck by Hermes. The dazzling style had a gorgeous printed design on it and could be used as a shawl or a headscarf, which is something Queen Elizabeth II frequently did. The former Suits star teamed it with a Max Mara coat, YSL slingback shoes, and tailored trousers. She added Hollywood-style shades, and her whole look appeared timeless and very Audrey Hepburn-esque.

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Meghan looked stunning in her new outfit, which featured an Hermes scarf

The Queen's scarves

The late monach had a renowned collection of scarves. She often wore them during outdoor pursuits - particularly at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and other occasions where she chose to dress a little more casually. Her designer of choice for the silk accessory was nearly always French fashion house Hermès, whose iconic scarves have been individually screen-printed since the 1930s. It's thought that many of her scarves were custom-made or vintage. Such a trendsetter!

The late Queen Elizabeth II had a wonderful collection of Hermes scarves

Royals rocking the Hermes scarf Lady Louise Windsor took inspiration from her grandmother during her own rare appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2024. The 21-year-old rocked an elegant silk twilly scarf from the Parisian label, tying it around her ponytail.

Her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, rocked a beautiful - and similar- candy-coloured iteration that same year too! Louise had more of a neutral scarf, splashed with rich blues, terracottas and baby pinks.

© Getty Images Lady Louise donned a beautiful silk accessory by Hermes

© Getty Images Lady Louise wowed at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2024

We know that Hermès always has the royal seal of approval - the designer brand was also beloved by Grace Kelly, who was memorably photographed carrying what is now known as the 'Kelly' bag back in 1956. The coveted accessory was even reportedly named after the Monegasque royal in her honour.