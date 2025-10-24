Princess Diana's personal hairstylist reveals secret behind her era-defining 90s cut

It's true, Princess Diana can claim responsibility for setting many fashion and beauty trends we are still seeing on the high street today, but perhaps her most famous, era-defining moment was her decision to go under the knife and give her iconic hair the chop. Adopting a short, blunt pixie cut would spark a hair revolution even her personal hair stylist of seven years didn't see coming. With one chance encounter, she defined a style that would be worn by supermodels the world over and would be forever synonymous with her famous name.

A chance meeting that changed everything

Sam McKnight, 70, first met the former wife of King Charles III and mother to future heirs Prince William and Prince Harry during a photoshoot in 1990. The pair were matched while working with British Vogue on a piece about young royals in London. Ever since that fateful day, he stayed with her and became her personal hairstylist until her death in 1997, when she was just 36 years old.

The hairstylist shared some personal anecdotes about their first meeting during a promotional tour in Madrid for his haircare line, Hair by Sam McKnight. "For that photoshoot where we met, I gave her a fake bob thanks to a tiara," the iconic hairstylist told HOLA!.com. He continued sharing stories and outlined how her now legendary hairstyle first came about.

© Getty Images Princess Diana cut her hair into her signature style in the early 90s

Sam remembered: "She asked me what haircut I would give her if she gave me free rein. I told her I'd cut it very short, leave the '80s behind, and welcome the '90s. And that's what I did." He cut her hair into the short, daring style on the shoot, and from that moment, it cemented itself in history as one of the most iconic haircuts of all time.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for 10 Sam McKnight became the princess's personal stylist after meeting on a British Vogue photoshoot

The pixie cut in 2025

Decades later, the pixie cut hairstyle has well transcended its conception date in the early 90s. Seen on catwalks and in campaigns during almost every fashion cycle, it has more than proved it is here to stay. "It's perfect for women with defined features, high cheekbones, or a long neck," said Luciano Cañete, founder of Corta Cabeza.

© UK Press via Getty Images The pixie cut has stood the test of time and is still worn today

The professional hairstylist was discussing how the cut is being worn in the present day and added: "But when properly adapted, it even works on rounder faces, adding a lot of strength to the look." Modern stars, from Hollywood to London, have tried and tested the look, including the likes of Halle Berry, Florence Pugh, Rihanna and Anne Hathaway.