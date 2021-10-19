We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The gorgeous Amanda Holden always looks stunning from head to toe, so it comes as no surprise that the glamorous mother has just been announced as the face of iconic hair brand Charles Worthington to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

HELLO! sat down with the beautiful Britain's Got Talent judge over afternoon tea to discuss all things hair and she told us she once cut her blonde mane short, like the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Yes, really!

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off her impressive hair flip

The 50-year-old explained: "When I was young, I had all my hair cut short because I wanted to look like Princess Diana. I tried to do the flick and everything! But I had two cow licks so it didn't work."

She added: "I had lovely long hair and I said to my mum, 'why did you let me do it?' I would not let my children cut their hair that short."

Amanda Holden is the new face of Charles Worthington

Speaking about the news, the presenter said: "I'm delighted to be Charles Worthington’s new ambassador. I’ve known and used the products for many, many years, and having been around for 25 years, they have a wealth of experience I completely trust. They have a real understanding of women my age, my hair and what we need going forward."

Amanda revealed she once cut her hair like Princess Diana

The Heart Radio star quipped: "With the job that I do, my hair gets put through its paces all the time and I need a range of at-home products whose quality and performance matches those of the professionals."

Being healthy, and having healthy hair is very important to me and my family. My 15-year-old and 9-year-old use these products because they are so gentle and beautiful – I will also pass them up to my mother who is 72 and has also got great hair.”

