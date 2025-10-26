Princess Kate's 'Cotswold cool girl' look is the ultimate heritage style lesson

The Princess of Wales has been rocking country-style clothes for years. Even though it's seriously cool right now to dress stylishly for the great outdoors, what with David Beckham and co rocking their wellies as they head to the Cotswolds, Kate has been repping that look since she began her royal career. The brunette beauty has always championed the great outdoors and how healing nature can be, and we've seen her wear some delightful threads whilst practising this - from tweed jackets to khaki trousers, and of course, that all-important Barbour jacket. If you're not sure how to dress for nature, let the Princess be your guide.

Kate's style lessons on nailing that Cotsowlds cool girl look are to keep everything you put on simple and unfussy. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over a decade, I can tell you that the Princess never goes all out with any of her looks, and that includes country chic. So, you won't see her wearing all those famous country pieces at once; instead, she mixes a few key items in with her existing wardrobe, which always creates a timeless look.

The Princess of Wales has always looked fabulous in outdoor clothes

© WireImage Kate is so at home outside Celebrity style expert and designer Tyler Ellis agrees, telling HELLO!: "Princess Kate has an innate ability to capture the essence of British heritage while keeping it beautifully modern. What makes her style so compelling is the quiet confidence behind it. Each look reflects an appreciation for quality and thoughtful design, yet never feels overworked. Fabrics like tweed, waxed cotton, and suede connect her to the countryside, but the way she wears them - with natural grace and warmth - makes the look distinctly her own. Through her wardrobe, she continues to embody the best of British style: timeless, grounded, and effortlessly elegant."

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal's country-inspired looks are easy to emulate Tyler added: "Her country-inspired looks, from tailored tweed blazers and structured skirts to her beloved Barbour jackets and tassel boots, strike a harmonious balance between refinement and ease. She understands how to honour tradition while giving it a fresh, contemporary spirit." We couldn't agree more. With that in mind, with compiled Kate's major Cotswolds outfits she donned over the years. Which ones do you love the most? We just can't decide!



© WireImage Kate wowed onlookers in her Ralph Lauren skirt Tweed skirt On a visit to Northern Ireland with Prince William, Kate, 43, went full-on country girl as she arrived at Mallon Farm, wearing a glorious Ralph Lauren tweed skirt. The fancy number by the American luxury fashion house was teamed with a woven leather belt. For her top half, Kate wore a black rollneck sweater, alongside a grey cardigan. The King's daughter-in-law slipped on a waxed khaki jacket, the 'Winter Defence Waxed Jacket' by Barbour.

Kate has a huge collection of Barbour jackets Barn jacket Kate has a variety of incredible Barbour jackets and has worn them consistently over the years. Barbour is the one brand she turns to, and it's easy to see why - the beauty of the barn jacket is that it's so versatile. The chic underline can be seen when the sleeves are rolled up, and it's a great layering piece over knitwear.

© Getty The royal has been wearing these Penelope Chilvers boots since 2004 Tassel boots Kate's been wearing her Penelope Chilvers boots for literally decades. The shoe designer told HELLO!: "She was not only one of my first clients, but has worn them repeatedly over many years." The Princess often wears them with skinny jeans, and the boots are super robust and wearable.