Princess Kate's 'Cotswold cool girl' look is the ultimate heritage style lesson

Kate Middleton's 'Cotswold cool girl' look is the ultimate heritage style lesson
The wife of Prince William and the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis loves to make outdoor dressing look chic

Kate Middleton smiles during her visit to Mallon Farm© Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has been rocking country-style clothes for years. Even though it's seriously cool right now to dress stylishly for the great outdoors, what with David Beckham and co rocking their wellies as they head to the Cotswolds, Kate has been repping that look since she began her royal career. The brunette beauty has always championed the great outdoors and how healing nature can be, and we've seen her wear some delightful threads whilst practising this - from tweed jackets to khaki trousers, and of course, that all-important Barbour jacket. If you're not sure how to dress for nature, let the Princess be your guide.

Kate's style lessons on nailing that Cotsowlds cool girl look are to keep everything you put on simple and unfussy. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over a decade, I can tell you that the Princess never goes all out with any of her looks, and that includes country chic. So, you won't see her wearing all those famous country pieces at once; instead, she mixes a few key items in with her existing wardrobe, which always creates a timeless look.

Kate Middleton Barbour
The Princess of Wales has always looked fabulous in outdoor clothes
Kate uses a restored heritage machine that is used for "breaking and scutching" during her visit to Mallon Farm© WireImage

Kate is so at home outside

Celebrity style expert and designer Tyler Ellis agrees, telling HELLO!: "Princess Kate has an innate ability to capture the essence of British heritage while keeping it beautifully modern. What makes her style so compelling is the quiet confidence behind it. Each look reflects an appreciation for quality and thoughtful design, yet never feels overworked. Fabrics like tweed, waxed cotton, and suede connect her to the countryside, but the way she wears them - with natural grace and warmth - makes the look distinctly her own. Through her wardrobe, she continues to embody the best of British style: timeless, grounded, and effortlessly elegant."

princess kate holding posy of flowers © Alamy Stock Photo

The royal's country-inspired looks are easy to emulate

Tyler added: "Her country-inspired looks, from tailored tweed blazers and structured skirts to her beloved Barbour jackets and tassel boots, strike a harmonious balance between refinement and ease. She understands how to honour tradition while giving it a fresh, contemporary spirit." We couldn't agree more. With that in mind, with compiled Kate's major Cotswolds outfits she donned over the years. Which ones do you love the most? We just can't decide!

William and Kate during their visit to Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone that is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen, as a blueprint for sustainable farming systems© WireImage

Kate wowed onlookers in her Ralph Lauren skirt

Tweed skirt

On a visit to Northern Ireland with Prince William, Kate, 43, went full-on country girl as she arrived at Mallon Farm, wearing a glorious Ralph Lauren tweed skirt. The fancy number by the American luxury fashion house was teamed with a woven leather belt. For her top half, Kate wore a black rollneck sweater, alongside a grey cardigan. The King's daughter-in-law slipped on a waxed khaki jacket, the 'Winter Defence Waxed Jacket' by Barbour.

kate middleton in barbour coat holding pizza boxes

Kate has a huge collection of Barbour jackets

Barn jacket

Kate has a variety of incredible Barbour jackets and has worn them consistently over the years. Barbour is the one brand she turns to, and it's easy to see why - the beauty of the barn jacket is that it's so versatile. The chic underline can be seen when the sleeves are rolled up, and it's a great layering piece over knitwear.

Princess Kate wearing Penelope Chilvers boots© Getty

The royal has been wearing these Penelope Chilvers boots since 2004

Tassel boots

Kate's been wearing her Penelope Chilvers boots for literally decades. The shoe designer told HELLO!: "She was not only one of my first clients, but has worn them repeatedly over many years." The Princess often wears them with skinny jeans, and the boots are super robust and wearable.

Catherine, Princess of Wales walking outside in brown blazer and black trousers© GC Images

Kate wore this dazzling tweed blazer back in September

Tweed blazer

In September, Kate headed to the Natural History Museum in London, and although her lighter locks took centre stage, her jacket was also a stunning choice. Her Ralph Lauren number was grounded in practicality yet elevated with the double-breasted shape. She's reworn it so many times, which shows how classic and versatile this piece is.

