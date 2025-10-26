Lady Kitty Spencer could be a ballerina in 'opulent' ankle-baring Dolce & Gabbana gown

Lady Kitty Spencer is no stranger to a ballgown moment, but her latest outing is perhaps her most balletic look to date. The niece of the late Princess Diana, 34, stepped out on 25 October for the first Grand Prix De La Haute Joaillerie in Monaco, an event celebrating luxury retailers, international collectors, and gem-producing countries of the high-end jewellery world. The daughter of Earl Spencer and model Victoria Aitken, who is a regular at luxury jewellery events, including the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala at The National Gallery in 2024, was seen wearing a breathtaking Dolce & Gabbana dress.

She could have been a prima ballerina as she stepped out of the Sporting Monte-Carlo events venue in a designer gown featuring an ankle-baring full tulle skirt, which looked like a tutu. It was gold in hue and covered sparkling mesh fabric adorned with appliqué flowers. The epic skirt was attached to a corseted bodice also adorned with three-dimensional flower detailing featuring a scooped strapless neckline.

© Getty Lady Kitty wore a Dolce and Gabbana look

Elevating her elegant look was a pair of gold stilettos with a pointed toe to add to the luxury feel of the look, not to mention her eye-watering diamond necklace, which appeared to feature a large aquamarine at its centre. For her beauty look, the older sister of twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, 33, pulled her hair back into a classic chignon updo, and her makeup look featured radiant skin and a timeless black winged eyeliner.

© Getty Kitty Spencer spoke on stage during the Grand Prix De La Haute Joaillerie

"This look is the embodiment of haute couture elegance, a modern fairytale silhouette brought to life through exquisite craftsmanship," Oriona Robb, a fashion stylist with over 20 years of experience, says. "The strapless gown, rendered in a soft champagne hue, features intricate gold embroidery and delicate floral appliqué that catch the light with every movement.

© Getty Kitty Spencer attended the Grand Prix De La Haute Joaillerie in Monaco

"Its structured corset seamlessly transitions into a voluminous mid-length skirt, striking the perfect balance between old-world glamour and contemporary sophistication," she adds. "The choice of pointed metallic heels elongates the frame, while the clean, pulled-back hairstyle allows the dress' opulent detailing to take full focus. It's a masterclass in how to wear drama with restraint."

Lady Kitty's October in evening looks

As part of HELLO!'s Lifestyle team who have reported on Lady Kitty's fashion moves all month long, I know that this isn't the only evening occasion she has attended in October 2025. Keep scrolling to see her month in looks…

Pretty in pink © Getty Lady Kitty was beautiful in candy pink On 18 October, Kitty attended the inaugural British Museum Ball, which celebrated London's status as an international centre of culture. She wore a gorgeous candy pink Dolce and Gabbana gown with a sweetheart neckline, teamed with statement jewels and a feathered shawl.

Beautiful in black © Getty Kitty wowed in black in Madrid On 16 October, the model attended an event at the Santoña Palace in Madrid hosted by ELLE magazine to recognise the recipients of the ELLE Hope Award in support of the Spanish Association Against Cancer. She chose a classic strapless black evening gown, jazzed up by silver beaded detailing across the bodice and trickling down the skirt.

Party princess View post on Instagram While attending a Dolce and Gabbana party in Milan, Kitty, who shares a two-year-old daughter Athena, with her multimillionaire chairman of fashion company Foschini Group husband, Michael Lewis, donned a rare mini dress. It was covered in oversized jewels and styled with sparkly strappy heels.