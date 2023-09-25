Princess Anne's unmissable bright mohair coat lights up Aberdeen on recent visit

The Princess Royal, 73, added another brightly-coloured outfit to her regal style file

Princess Anne's penchant for rainbow dressing is no doubt influenced by her late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The former monarch's unforgettable legacy of colourful outfits became synonymous with her 70-year reign, and it seems Anne is following in her sartorial footsteps.

The Princess Royal officially opened the Port of Aberdeen’s new Aberdeen South Harbour over the weekend.

Looking bold and beautiful, King Charles' sister wore a brilliant aubergine-hued coat elevated with a contrasting deeper purple collar and a rich mohair texture. The mother-of-two slipped into black court shoes, bracing against the autumnal chill with plum-hued gloves and a regal purple scarf.

Instantly recognisable by her immaculately-pinned chignon hairstyle, Princess Anne added a slick of deep red lipstick to complete her glamorous ensemble.

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by The Royal Family's official account showed a set of photos from the Princess Royal's day in Aberdeen.

"The Port of Aberdeen is now Scotland's largest berthage port. This new hub will boost vessels, projects, trade, and tourism in the area," read the post. "Her Royal Highness is involved with several maritime organisations including the Marine Society and Sea Cadets UK, Maritime UK, National Coast Watch, the Scottish Fish Museum, Reaper Appeal and Flying Angel News."

Royal fans were quick to comment on the Princess' stylish getup. "The Princess looks lovely in purple!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Gorgeous Royal purple."

"The Princess Royal looks amazing, this is such a great colour on her!" agreed a third fan.

Princess Anne is no stranger to a bold, colourful look. Adding to her rainbow style file, the 73-year-old stunned in a scarlet-hued ensemble to attend church in Balmoral last month with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Looking pristine in her cherry-red attire, Princess Anne donned a silhouette-enhancing tartan coat embellished with golden buttons and contrasting red lapels, which she teamed with a striking red midi skirt which fell just above the knee.

The mother-of-two elevated her regal ensemble with cream fedora, adorned with a blooming fabric rose and crimson red ribbon.

