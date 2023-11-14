Zara Tindall exudes confidence in daring backless dress dripping in pearls

Zara Tindall put her most fashionable foot forward as she joined a fleet of VIPs at a lavish breakfast event honouring the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance in Harrods on Tuesday.

The royal, 42, looked sublime in the Australian fashion designer's vampy black 'Eva' midi dress adorned with pearl and diamanté beading.

Zara epitomised sophistication as she rocked the voluminous puff-sleeve number, complete with silhouette-enhancing princess seams, side and back cutouts and a daring back split.

© Getty Zara Tindall looked incredible in the vampy LBD

The wife of Mike Tindall swept her icy blonde hair into a sleek low bun, drawing focus to the statement backless design. She elevated her glamorous ensemble with pearl drop earrings and pointed-toe slingback heels, radiating confidence in the timeless number.

© Getty Zara Tindall and Rebecca Vallance attend a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods

It's not the first time Zara has sported the luxury label's designs. In July this year, the mother-of-three donned a fabulously flirty ruffled number for a date night with her husband, Mike.

Zara's stylist Annie Miall took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap of the royal dressed to the nines in her romantic LBD as she gazed up at the former England rugby player.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's most fabulous racing fashion moments

In another striking sartorial success, Zara stunned in an azure-hued puff sleeved midi dress from Rebecca Vallance to attend one of Australia's most renowned race days, Magic Millions, an organisation of which both Zara and Mike are ambassadors.

© Instagram / @katewaterhouse7 Zara with journalist Kate Waterhouse at the Magic Millions raceday in January 2023

Stepping into the sunshine on Australia's Gold Coast back in January, the daughter of Princess Anne was a modern Cinderella in the statement button-down dress, complete with an elegant broderie anglaise hemline and a belted waist.

Vallance's designs can be credited to some of Zara's most memorable fashion moments in the royal spotlight. The accomplished equestrian is a loyal follower of the celebrity-favourite designer, and many royal style watchers have noticed her natural confidence wearing the label's ultra-feminine garments.

"Zara’s fashion game in the last year or so has just been *chef’s kiss*," commented one fan on social media, as another agreed: "Wow! This dress is perfection! Such a good look for her!"