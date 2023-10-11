Is this Princess Kate's new Christmas jumper? It's a must-have for the festive season

It may only be October, but the unveiling of Princess Kate's favourite brand's new festive knitwear has made us want to bring our Christmas jumpers out of retirement ASAP.

The Princess of Wales has long had a love for Fair Isle knitwear, a traditional knitting technique used to create patterns with multiple colours. One of her most-worn jumpers, which frequently makes an appearance near Christmas time, is from sustainable British brand, Brora.

WATCH: Princess Kate looks cool and casual in her favourite Christmas jumper

The Princess, 42, has been seen several times rocking her £135 'Supersoft Lambswool Fair Isle Jumper' from the luxury womenswear label. The ultra-soft knitwear is made in the north of Scotland on a whole garment machine, meaning absolutely zero waste as well as no chance of splitting seams.

© Getty Princess Kate loves wearing her Fair Isle knitwear from Brora

This season, Brora has collaborated with another of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, Beulah, to make a match made in sartorial heaven - a 'Merino Lambswool Fair Isle Polo Neck'.

The £195 jumper is brimming with charm and femininity, featuring a sweet love heart patterned yoke, all-over ditsy dots and made from the finest, natural merino lambswool.

We can so imagine the royal wrapping up in the love-heart printed knit this festive season. The royal's sartorial love affair with Beulah has resulted in some of the Princess' most beautiful looks in the past.

Back in July, the mother-of-three wore the luxury womenswear label's 'Sonia Blouson Cornflower Sleeve Dress' to support Prince William at a charity polo match, which was the It-girl dress of the season when it hit the shelves back in 2019.

© Getty The Princess of Wales revived her Beulah dress from the archives this summer

From A-listers to Royal Ascot goers, society sweethearts couldn't get enough of the beautiful embroidered dress at the time, and Princess Kate's outing no doubt gave the pretty summer frock a 2023 renaissance.

© Mark Cuthbert Kate wore the Ahana dress from Beulah

Earlier this year, Kate was also the picture of sartorial elegance in a blush pink tea dress from Beulah London to officially open the Young V&A.