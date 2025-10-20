Pippa Middleton's hip-hugging mermaid dress could be her most splendid look yet

Pippa Middleton should be renamed the style queen of Wimbledon, don't you think? If there is one place the chic sister of the Princess of Wales shines, it's the royal box on Centre Court. In my career as a fashion editor, I've analysed hundreds of Wimbledon looks, and while I don't like to play favourites, one outfit that really is up there is Pippa's glorious fashion throwback from 2016. The then 32-year-old joined her brother James for day one of the famous tennis championships, and we loved her £1,200 poppy print dress from royally-loved brand Suzannah.

The reason this pretty ivory silk dress was so special is that it had a sumptuous, fluted hem, which gave it a true mermaid-esque shape. It was truly hip-hugging in cut, and the ultra-feminine vintage floral print gave the mother-of-three a really elegant stance. Pippa accessorised the look with a red boxy clutch bag and white heels, and wore her hair down in loose waves.

© WireImage Pippa looked stunning in her mermaid-hemmed dress in 2016

What is a mermaid hem?

© WireImage Pippa's dress was by royally-loved brand Suzannah A mermaid hem dress is famously loved by many because it accentuates the wearer's curves and highlights the feminine form due to the expert cut. This type of frock is designed to hug the body from the hip area and flare out, finishing with a fishtail hem, reminiscent of a mermaid's tail. As a fashion editor, I would always recommend wearing this style to a formal event as it's super timeless. The mermaid hem suits any body shape, but is particularly wonderful for an hourglass frame as it balances out curves. A dress like Pippa's always looks striking paired with high heels which help streamline the cut.

© WireImage Pippa watched the tennis with her brother, James Pippa was at Wimbledon that afternoon to watch British player James Ward face the iconic Novak Djokovic, and she looked in great spirits as she laughed and joked with her brother and fellow guests. We love how the dress also featured a cape detail at the back, which balances out the body-conscious style of the dress. It can be pretty hard to pull this look off, but the brunette beauty made it look effortless.



© GC Images The Princess of Wales' sister wore a similar style three years later Kate's sister actually almost repeated the look three years later. In 2019, during Wimbledon that year, Pippa sported a dazzling vintage-inspired midi dress by Norwegian brand byTiMo. Designed in a soft pink with blooms emblazoned all over it, it made a pretty yet subtle statement.

