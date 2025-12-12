Princess Eugenie's christening outfit is a masterclass in balancing tradition and winter trends

Princess Eugenie has cemented her status as one of the most quietly chic dressers in the British royal family. While her older sister, Princess Beatrice, has become known for her beautiful maximalist dresses from brands such as The Vampire's Wife, the 35-year-old leans more towards a classical minimalist style, which is currently bang on trend thanks to the popularity of 'old money' fashion.

Typically, she opts for modern, sleek silhouettes and luxurious looking clothes with the most decadent fabrics – and her outfit from her little niece's christening on Friday, 12 December served as no exception.

For the occasion, the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson appeared alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, to support her sister. As always, she struck the perfect balance between being one of the best dressed guests and not stealing too much attention away from the major royal event.

Princess Eugenie seen out in London on Friday

Princess Eugenie opted for the coolest full-length coat in a light grey and white gingham print, which also featured a belted waist that accentuated her figure for a flattering silhouette.

She layered it over a pair of greyish-blue bloomer trousers, which were one of the biggest trends of summer 2025 – their tapered silhouette leans a little into the ballooned trouser trend without being too avant-garde, making them a perfect pick for the mother-of-two to demonstrate her style without dressing too daringly for the family event.

Princess Eugenie's look is bang on-trend

Gabrielle Mai, a global stylist who has seven years of experience in the fashion industry, is a fan of her ensemble. She spoke exclusively to HELLO!, telling us exactly why she thinks it all works so well.

"It’s built around clean proportions and soft tailoring," she began. "The belted check coat defines the waist without feeling restrictive, while the flared hemline and heeled boots add movement and polish, keeping the overall silhouette elegant rather than heavy."

Princess Eugenie seen out in London on Friday

More importantly than being fashionable, the fashion expert believes that it's a perfect pick for the occasion, adding that: "It strikes exactly the right balance for a christening, refined, respectful and unfussy. The neutral palette and classic check feel timeless and formal enough for church, while the softer textures and feminine shape stop it from looking overly severe."

It will come as no surprise to royal style watchers that Princess Eugenie's outfit is also bang on-trend for the most-loved looks of the season, as Gabrielle points out that "checks are having a strong winter 2025 moment, particularly in muted, heritage tones that feel elevated rather than bold," much like the British royal's softer grey gingham pick.

"Paired with flared trousers and block-heeled boots, both key silhouettes this season, the look feels quietly on-trend while still rooted in traditional occasion dressing" the stylist concludes.

The rest of Princess Eugenie's ensemble

However, the coat and bloomers weren't the only incredible part of Princess Eugenie's look: she sported the most beautiful pair of pearl drop earrings, with their brightness popping against the softer hues of the jacket.

To round off her ensemble, the 35-year-old also brought out a pair of heeled cognac-coloured boots. Holistically, the more striking colours, of her hair, earrings and boots, on the top and bottom of her outfit sandwich the muted coat in a way that allows them to truly shine.