Princess Salma' of Jordan's vintage Louis Vuitton coat proves she's the most stylish young royal

When it comes to enviable royal style, 23-year-old Princess Salma of Jordan is most definitely one to watch and her recent Louis Vuitton coat ensemble proves exactly that.

Not many in their early twenties can say that they have an archival 2001 Fall/Winter Louis Vuttion coat residing in their wardrobes, readily awaiting an excursion to somewhere glamorous, but Princess Salma can.

© Instagram/ @queenrania I for one am obsessed with her spec choice

Stepping out yesterday at Raghadan Palace in Amman, Jordan to celebrate her father, King Abdullah’s 25th Jubilee, Princess Salma kept things utterly chic in her all-black ensemble, making sure that her vintage designer coat was the centre of attention.

The royal wore said Louis Vuitton coat over a black dress and accessorised her look with a pair of patent black Mary Jane heels and a pair of seriously cultivated semi-transparent sunglasses. She completed the look with a side-parted hairstyle, letting her lush brunette locks roam free.

© Instagram / @queenrania Princess Iman knows a thing or two about necklace stacking

Princess Salma wasn’t the only sibling in attendance who decided to don designer. Salma’s older sister Princess Iman of Jordan marked her father's celebration with a dark grey fringe-trimmed single-breasted wool coat from Maison Alaia.

© Instagram / @queenrania The wedding took place last June

Yesterday the princess chose to keep her ensemble monochromatic and chic, however, her usual style is much more colourful, likely a genetic effect of her incredibly stylish mother, Queen Rania, who is known for wearing vibrant hues in all variations. Salma, proved her love for colour recently at her sister Rajwa’s wedding opting for a bold sky-blue coloured silk dress and a pair of pointed-toe metallic gold heels.

If Princess Salma’s most recent look is anything to go by, we can only assume that 2024 is about to see a lot more of the young royal's undisputed style choices.